  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Matas A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MATAS   DK0060497295

MATAS A/S

(MATAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:45 2023-02-07 am EST
77.65 DKK   +1.24%
Matas A/s : Q3 2022/23 Conference call presentation
PU
01:59aInterim report – 9M 2022/23
GL
01:59aInterim report – 9M 2022/23
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matas A/S : Q3 2022/23 Conference call presentation

02/08/2023 | 02:24am EST
Profitability improved and free cash flow doubled

I n t e r i m r e p o r t 9 M 2 0 2 2 / 2 3

8 F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows,

business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on Management's

reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of this report. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other

factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect

that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of healthcare measures that are not specifically mentioned above.

Interim report 9M 2022/23 | 2

Agenda

01 CEO comments and strategy update

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg

02 Financial results Q3 2022/23

Per Johannesen Madsen

03 Q&A

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg & Per Johannesen Madsen

04 Appendix

Interim report 9M 2022/23 | 3

01

CEO comments and strategy update

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg

CEO

Interim report 9M 2022/23 | 4

Profitability improved and free cash flow doubled

DKK

DKK

1,396 M

296 M

Revenue

EBITDA before special items

Q3 2021/22: DKK 1,378 M, +1.3%

Q3 2021/22: DKK 284 M

DKK

382 M

21.2%

Free cash flow

EBITDA margin before special items

Q3 2021/22: DKK 186 M

Q3 2021/22: 20.6%

6.8 M

Transactions

Q3 2021/22: 6.6 M

Interim report 9M 2022/23 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matas A/S published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
