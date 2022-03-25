Log in
MATAS A/S

(MATAS)
Matas A/S appoints Per Johannesen Madsen as new Chief Financial Officer

03/25/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Company announcement no. 34 2021/22
Allerød 25 March 2022


Matas A/S appoints Per Johannesen Madsen as new Chief Financial Officer

Per Johannesen Madsen joins Matas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) no later than September 1, 2022.

Per Johannesen Madsen has more than 20 years of experience as Finance director and CFO, most recently as CFO of Scandlines A/S, where he has been since 2012. Prior to this, he held the position as EVP and CFO of Copenhagen Airports A/S, as well as various senior positions in The Coca Cola Company including the role as Finance Director and Business Development Director for Germany and the Nordics. Per Johannesen Madsen holds a master’s degree in Auditing and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark.

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas:

“I am pleased to welcome Per to Matas and look forward to our cooperation. Per’s strong financial understanding and customer focus, his broad experience within FMCG, logistics and infrastructure as well as his experience within strategic management in international companies will be important contributions to our strategic ambition to position Matas for long-term profitable growth.”

"Matas plays an important role in the lives, health and well-being of many families – also in my own. I am excited to become part of Denmark's "striped" brand and look forward to being part of developing the company for the benefit of customers, employees and investors," says Per Johannesen Madsen.


For further information, please contact:
Klaus Fridorf
Head of Communication, tel +45 61 20 19 97

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 4 346 M 643 M 643 M
Net income 2022 272 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 658 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 3 653 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 97,00 DKK
Average target price 145,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg Chief Executive Officer
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Chief Financial Officer
Lars Vinge Frederiksen Chairman
Thomas Grane Director-Technology & Organization
Heidi Birgitte Nielsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATAS A/S-22.09%540
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-2.21%26 177
NEXT PLC-24.22%10 730
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.10%6 354
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-33.51%4 101
DUFRY AG-16.10%3 693