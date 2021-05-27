Log in
    MATAS   DK0060497295

MATAS A/S

(MATAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/27 03:50:08 am
104.6 DKK   -5.25%
03:27aMATAS A/S  : Q4 2020/21 Conference call presentation
PU
02:49aMATAS A/S  : Remuneration Report
PU
02:39aMATAS A/S  : Annual Report 2020/21
PU
Matas A/S : Q4 2020/21 Conference call presentation

05/27/2021 | 03:27am EDT
Winning online

A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0 / 2 1 & S t r a t e g y P r e v i e w

C o n f e r e n c e c a l l M a y 2 7 , 2 0 2 1

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such

statements are based on management's

reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of the announcement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the announcement. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19 that are not specifically mentioned above.

Conference call May 27, 2021 - Annual Report 2020/21 | 2

Agenda

01CEO comments on Matas' current situation

02Financial results for 2020/21

03Guidance for 2021/22

04Q&A financial results

05Strategy preview

Conference call May 27, 2021 - Annual Report 2020/21 | 3

01

CEO comments on Matas' current situation

Conference call May 27, 2021 - Annual Report 2020/21 | 4

Matas' FY 2020/21 - exceptional results, guidance exceeded

Revenue

EBITDA before special items

4,164DKKm

797DKKm

2019/20: 3,688 DKKm

2019/20: 700 DKKm

Like-for-like growth

EBITDA margin before special items

13.5%

19.1%

2019/20: 0.7%

2019/20: 19.0%

Conference call May 27, 2021 - Annual Report 2020/21 | 5

Disclaimer

Matas A/S published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
