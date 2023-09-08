Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares

Matas A/S is a Denmark-based company that operates a chain of personal care retail stores in Denmark and Sweden, as well as operates own online store. Each of the Company's stores offers products diversified into four product segments: Beauty Shop; Vital Shop; Material Shop, and Matas MediCare. The Beauty Shop segment includes cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and hair care products. The Vital Shop segment offers vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Material Shop segment encompasses household and personal care goods including cleaning and maintenance, personal grooming, childcare and sports-related products. The Matas MediCare segment offers over-the-counter medicine and first aid products. The Company's product offering includes both international and Danish health and beauty brands, as well as its own brands like Stripes (principal own brand), Matas Natur and Plaisir.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers