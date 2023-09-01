Entravision announced that its African based digital business unit has become the exclusive sales partner in Africa of Match Media Group. Match Group is on a mission to spark meaningful connections for every single person in the world. Founded 25 years ago, Match pioneered the concept of online dating and continues to foster innovation in the online dating industry.

With more than 20 offices around the world, the company operates several iconic brands under its portfolio including Match, OkCupid, Tinder, and The League., hundreds of millions of singles have found a meaningful connection using Match Group services. As the exclusive sales partner to Match Media Group across the African continent, Entravision has created a dedicated local team of experts based in South Africa to provide businesses with the tools crucial to sales growth, while also assisting customers in deploying their advertising investments more efficiently across their digital technologies.