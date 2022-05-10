Gay dating app Grindr to go public in $2.1 bln SPAC deal

May 9 (Reuters) - Gay dating app Grindr said on Monday it
would go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition
firm - a deal that values it at $2.1 billion and features Tiga
Investments CEO Raymond Zage on both sides of the transaction.
Grindr said its existing shareholders would own 78% of the
company after the merger, which comes two years after China's
Kunlun Tech Co divested it for $620 million due to
U.S. national security concerns.
While Grindr did not disclose the identities of its existing
shareholders, Reuters previously reported that Zage had a 41%
stake in the consortium that acquired Grindr. A source familiar
with the matter said on Monday that Zage continues to be an
investor in Grindr.
Tiga Acquisition Corp, the Singapore-based special
purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will merge with Grindr,
is controlled by Zage.
Under the deal, Grindr will receive $284 million in cash
from Tiga and up to $100 million in a forward purchase
agreement.
Grindr and Tiga expect that their deal may require clearance
from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS) which scrutinizes deals for potential national security
risks, according to a copy of their merger agreement that was
made public on Monday.
CFIUS ordered Kunlun to sell Grindr in 2019 over concerns
that the personal data of U.S. users could be accessed or
exploited by China's government.
It could not be learned if CFIUS had a role in Grindr's
decision to explore a sale and merger with a SPAC. A
spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department, that chairs
CFIUS, did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters reported last year that Kunlun and Grindr gave
information to CFIUS about the transaction that contradicted
disclosures to potential investors and Chinese regulators.
They told CFIUS that James Lu, a former Baidu Inc
executive who was part of the consortium that bought Grindr and
is now Grindr’s chairman, had no previous business relationship
with a key adviser to Kunlun, even though the investor
disclosures and Chinese regulatory filings stated otherwise.
Grindr chief executive Jeff Bonforte and Grindr chief
operating officer Rick Marini will step down and a search for
Bonforte's replacement is under way, a person familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Bonforte and Marini were part of investment firm Catapult
Capital that competed against Lu and Zage to buy Grindr before
they clinched an agreement to work together.
Atlanta Hawks co-owner Michael Gearon, another major
shareholder who was part of the consortium that acquired Grindr
two years ago, will continue to be invested in the company, the
source said.
Grindr said in an investor presentation on Monday that it
has 11 million monthly active users and that its revenue grew
30% last year.
The deal values Grindr at 27 times its adjusted 2021
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of $77 million. By comparison, shares of dating app peers Match
Group Inc and Bumble Inc are trading at 22
times and 25 times their 2021 EBITDA, respectively, according to
Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Edwina Gibbs)