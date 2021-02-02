Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group, Inc.    MTCH

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 04:29:17 pm
141 USD   -3.39%
04:18pMATCH : Q4 2020 Results
PU
04:18pMATCH : Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter
PU
04:15pMATCH GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Match : Q4 2020 Results

02/02/2021 | 04:18pm EST
Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Dallas, TX-February 2, 2021-Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH; "Match Group" or "Company") reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results today and separately posted a Letter to Shareholders on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com.

Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue grew 19% over the prior year quarter to $651 million.
  • Operating income was $213 million, an increase of 17% over the prior year quarter representing an operating margin of 33%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $245 million, an increase of 13% over the prior year quarter representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%.
  • Average Subscribers increased 12% to 10.9 million, up from 9.8 million in the prior year quarter. ARPU increased 5% over the prior year quarter to $0.62.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total Revenue grew 17% over the prior year to $2.4 billion.
  • Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were $746 million and $897 million, respectively, increasing 16% and 15%, respectively, over the prior year.
  • Tinder Direct Revenue was $1.4 billion for 2020, an 18% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating cash flow and free cash flow grew 22% and 23%, to $789 million and $746 million, respectively.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics from Continuing Operations

(In thousands, except EPS and ARPU)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Change

Revenue

$

651,407

$

547,167

19%

Operating Income

$

212,582

$

181,349

17%

Operating Income Margin

33%

33%

(0.5) pt

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

140,579

$

94,657

49%

Diluted EPS(a)

$

0.48

$

0.46

4%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

245,453

$

216,296

13%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

38%

40%

(1.8) pt

Average Subscribers

10,939

9,809

12%

ARPU

$

0.62

$

0.59

5%

YTD Operating Cash Flow

$

788,552

$

647,989

22%

YTD Free Cash Flow

$

746,176

$

608,954

23%

______________________

  1. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for all periods prior to the separation of Match Group from IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC") on June 30, 2020 reflect the share position of the Company formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp ("Former IAC"). See page 7 for additional information.

See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures starting on page 9.

Revenue

(In thousands, except ARPU)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Change

Direct Revenue:

North America

$

315,836

$

266,026

19%

International

319,057

268,937

19%

Total Direct Revenue

634,893

534,963

19%

Indirect Revenue

16,514

12,204

35%

Total Revenue

$

651,407

$

547,167

19%

Average Subscribers

North America

5,043

4,637

9%

International

5,896

5,172

14%

Total Average Subscribers

10,939

9,809

12%

(Change calculated using non-rounded numbers)

ARPU

North America

$

0.66

$

0.62

7%

International

$

0.58

$

0.56

4%

Total ARPU

$

0.62

$

0.59

5%

Growth in Average Subscribers was primarily driven by Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs, BLK, and Chispa. North America ARPU increased primarily due to à la carte features and optimized pricing at Hinge and live streaming video at PlentyOfFish. International ARPU was favorably impacted by the strength of the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating Costs and Expenses

% of

% of

(In thousands)

Q4 2020

Revenue

Q4 2019

Revenue

Change

Cost of revenue

$

173,263

27%

$

142,070

26%

22%

Selling and marketing expense

134,757

21%

100,308

18%

34%

General and administrative

expense

74,723

11%

69,003

13%

8%

Product development expense

44,832

7%

38,397

7%

17%

Depreciation

10,987

2%

8,777

2%

25%

Amortization of intangibles

263

-%

7,263

1%

(96)%

Total operating costs and expenses

$

438,825

67%

$

365,818

67%

20%

Total operating costs and expenses increased 20% in total dollars and was flat as a percentage of revenue compared to the prior year quarter. Cost of revenue increased primarily due to an increase of in-app purchase fees and fees associated with live streaming video at PlentyOfFish. Total selling and marketing expense increased due to higher marketing spend across our portfolio. General and administrative expense increased primarily due to increased headcount, partially offset by reductions in travel expenditures. Product development expense increased due to increased engineering-related headcount at Tinder and Hinge.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we generated operating cash flow attributable to continuing operations of $789 million and Free Cash Flow of $746 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $739 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.5 billion of long-term debt, including $1.7 billion of Exchangeable Senior Notes. The Company's $750 million revolving credit facility was undrawn as of December 31, 2020. The following table sets forth the trailing twelve-month leverage and trailing twelve-month leverage excluding the Exchangeable Senior Notes on a gross and net basis:

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

Trailing twelve-month leverage

Gross basis

4.8x

4.5x

4.3x

Net basis

4.6x

4.0x

3.5x

Trailing twelve-month leverage excluding the Exchangeable Senior Notes

Gross basis

2.7x

2.6x

2.5x

Net basis

2.6x

2.1x

1.7x

Income Taxes

In the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, Match Group recorded an income tax provision from continuing operations of $26 million and $15 million, for effective tax rates of 15% and 11%, respectively. The tax rate in both quarters benefited from excess tax benefits generated by the exercise or vesting of stock- based awards.

Conference Call

Match Group will audiocast a conference call to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This call will include the disclosure of certain information, including forward-looking information, which may be material to an investor's understanding of Match Group's business. The live audiocast will be open to the public on Match Group's investor relations website at https://ir.mtch.com.

GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MATCH GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenue

$

651,407

$

547,167

$

2,391,269

$

2,051,258

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation

shown separately below)

173,263

142,070

635,833

527,184

Selling and marketing expense

134,757

100,308

479,907

427,440

General and administrative expense

74,723

69,003

311,207

256,138

Product development expense

44,832

38,397

169,811

151,960

Depreciation

10,987

8,777

41,271

34,355

Amortization of intangibles

263

7,263

7,525

8,727

Total operating costs and expenses

438,825

365,818

1,645,554

1,405,804

Operating income

212,582

181,349

745,715

645,454

Interest expense

(43,306)

(40,580)

(174,791)

(140,570)

Other (expense) income, net

(3,480)

(5,864)

15,861

(2,026)

Earnings from continuing operations, before tax

165,796

134,905

586,785

502,858

Income tax provision

(25,617)

(14,971)

(32,874)

(8,225)

Net earnings from continuing operations

140,179

119,934

553,911

494,633

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net

of tax

-

4,338

(366,070)

49,187

Net earnings

140,179

124,272

187,841

543,820

Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

400

(23,847)

(59,280)

(112,689)

Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc.

shareholders

$

140,579

$

100,425

$

128,561

$

431,131

Net earnings per share from continuing

operations:

Basic

$

0.53

$

0.52

$

2.21

$

2.15

Diluted

$

0.48

$

0.46

$

2.00

$

1.88

Net earnings per share attributable to Match

Group, Inc. shareholders:

Basic

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

0.58

$

2.37

Diluted

$

0.48

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

2.08

Basic shares outstanding

266,395

182,598

223,433

181,869

Diluted shares outstanding

294,975

194,969

242,464

194,349

Stock-based compensation expense by function:

Cost of revenue

$

1,058

$

833

$

4,201

$

3,693

Selling and marketing expense

1,297

1,187

5,141

5,112

General and administrative expense

10,789

8,948

59,174

42,863

Product development expense

8,477

7,939

33,752

38,056

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

21,621

$

18,907

$

102,268

$

89,724

MATCH GROUP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

739,164

$

465,676

Accounts receivable, net

137,023

116,459

Other current assets

144,025

97,850

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

3,028,079

Total current assets

1,020,212

3,708,064

Property and equipment, net

107,799

101,065

Goodwill

1,270,532

1,239,839

Intangible assets, net

230,900

228,324

Deferred income taxes

224,013

192,496

Other non-current assets

123,524

64,232

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-

2,830,783

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,976,980

$

8,364,803

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

29,200

$

20,191

Deferred revenue

239,088

218,843

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

231,748

182,250

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

588,896

Total current liabilities

500,036

1,010,180

Long-term debt, net

3,534,706

2,889,626

Income taxes payable

14,582

30,295

Deferred income taxes

17,213

18,285

Other long-term liabilities

86,428

26,158

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

447,414

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

640

44,527

Commitment and contingencies

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

267

-

Former IAC common stock

-

263

Former IAC class B convertible common stock

-

16

Additional paid-in capital

7,394,646

11,683,799

Retained (deficit) earnings

(8,491,126)

1,689,925

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(81,454)

(136,349)

Treasury stock

-

(10,309,612)

Total Match Group, Inc. shareholders' equity

(1,177,667)

2,928,042

Noncontrolling interests

1,042

970,276

Total shareholders' equity

(1,176,625)

3,898,318

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,976,980

$

8,364,803

MATCH GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities attributable to continuing operations:

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

553,911

$

494,633

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating

activities attributable to continuing operations:

Stock-based compensation expense

102,268

89,724

Depreciation

41,271

34,355

Amortization of intangibles

7,525

8,727

Deferred income taxes

4,985

(19,608)

Accretion of original issue discount of Exchangeable Senior Notes

44,743

30,429

Other adjustments, net

26,705

12,694

Changes in assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(24,213)

(17,861)

Other assets

(33,224)

(24,162)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

24,155

33,741

Income taxes payable and receivable

16,913

(4,161)

Deferred revenue

23,513

9,478

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations

788,552

647,989

Cash flows from investing activities attributable to continuing operations:

Net cash used in business combinations

-

(3,759)

Capital expenditures

(42,376)

(39,035)

Purchases of investments

(9,115)

-

Net cash distribution related to Separation of IAC

(3,870,550)

-

Other, net

(90)

1,064

Net cash used in investing activities attributable to continuing operations

(3,922,131)

(41,730)

Cash flows from financing activities attributable to continuing operations:

Borrowings under the Credit Facility

20,000

40,000

Proceeds from Senior Notes offerings

1,000,000

350,000

Proceeds from Exchangeable Notes offerings

-

1,150,000

Principal payments on Credit Facility

(20,000)

(300,000)

Principal payments on Senior Notes

(400,000)

-

Net premium on the Exchangeable Senior Notes hedges and warrants

-

(136,908)

Debt issuance costs

(13,517)

(27,815)

Proceeds from stock offering

1,421,801

-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to stock-based awards

155,402

-

Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards of Former

Match Group and Match Group

(211,958)

(203,177)

Purchase of Former Match Group treasury stock

(132,868)

(216,353)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests

(15,827)

(1,650)

Other, net

(15,187)

(73)

Net cash provided by financing activities attributable to continuing operations

1,787,846

654,024

Total cash (used in) provided by continuing operations

(1,345,733)

1,260,283

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to discontinued operations

13,630

289,949

Net cash used in investing activities attributable to discontinued operations

(963,420)

(287,798)

Net cash used in financing activities attributable to discontinued operations

(110,959)

(254,193)

Total cash used in discontinued operations

(1,060,749)

(252,042)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,426

(1,568)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2,401,056)

1,006,673

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

3,140,358

2,133,685

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

739,302

$

3,140,358

MATCH GROUP EARNINGS PER SHARE

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for all periods prior to the separation of Match Group from IAC on June 30, 2020 reflect the share position of Former IAC multiplied by the separation exchange ratio of 2.1584.

The following tables set forth the computation of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Match Group shareholders:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

(In thousands, except per share data)

Numerator

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

140,179

$

140,179

$

119,934

$

119,934

Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

400

400

(25,277)

(25,277)

Impact from subsidiaries' dilutive securities

-

(176)

-

(5,889)

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to

Match Group, Inc. shareholders

$

140,579

$

140,403

$

94,657

$

88,768

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

-

$

-

$

4,338

$

4,338

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued

operations

-

-

1,430

1,430

Net earnings from discontinued operations attributable to

shareholders

-

-

5,768

5,768

Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders

$

140,579

$

140,403

$

100,425

$

94,536

Denominator

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

266,395

266,395

182,598

182,598

Dilutive securities

-

28,580

-

12,371

Denominator for earnings per share-weighted average shares

266,395

294,975

182,598

194,969

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.53

$

0.48

$

0.52

$

0.46

Earnings per share from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

-

$

-

$

0.03

$

0.03

Earnings per share attributable to Match Group, Inc.

shareholders

$

0.53

$

0.48

$

0.55

$

0.48

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

(In thousands, except per share data)

Numerator

Net earnings from continuing operations

$ 553,911

$

553,911

$ 494,633

$

494,633

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(59,599)

(59,599)

(103,401)

(103,401)

Impact from subsidiaries' dilutive securities

-

(9,999)

-

(25,997)

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to

Match Group, Inc. shareholders

$ 494,312

$

484,313

$ 391,232

$

365,235

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

$(366,070)

$(366,070)

$

49,187

$

49,187

Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests of

discontinued operations

319

319

(9,288)

(9,288)

Impact from subsidiaries' dilutive securities of discontinued

operations

-

(240)

-

(67)

Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations attributable to

shareholders

(365,751)

(365,991)

39,899

39,832

Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders

$ 128,561

$

118,322

$ 431,131

$

405,067

Denominator

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

223,433

223,433

181,869

181,869

Dilutive securities

-

19,031

-

12,480

Denominator for earnings per share-weighted average shares

223,433

242,464

181,869

194,349

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share from continuing operations

$

2.21

$

2.00

$

2.15

$

1.88

(Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations, net of

tax

$

(1.64)

$

(1.51)

$

0.22

$

0.20

Earnings per share attributable to Match Group, Inc.

shareholders

$

0.58

$

0.49

$

2.37

$

2.08

MATCH GROUP COMPONENTS OF INTEREST EXPENSE

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands)

Credit Facility, Term Loan, and Senior Notes

$

25,153

$

23,146

$

103,438

$

91,720

Exchangeable Senior Notes

18,153

17,434

71,353

48,850

Total Match Group interest expense

$

43,306

$

40,580

$

174,791

$

140,570

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

MATCH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc.

shareholders

$

140,579

$

100,425

$

128,561

$

431,131

Add back:

Net (loss) earnings attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(400)

23,847

59,280

112,689

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations,

net of tax

-

(4,338)

366,070

(49,187)

Income tax provision

25,617

14,971

32,874

8,225

Other expense (income), net

3,480

5,864

(15,861)

2,026

Interest expense

43,306

40,580

174,791

140,570

Operating Income

212,582

181,349

745,715

645,454

Stock-based compensation expense

21,621

18,907

102,268

89,724

Depreciation

10,987

8,777

41,271

34,355

Amortization of intangibles

263

7,263

7,525

8,727

Adjusted EBITDA

$

245,453

$

216,296

$

896,779

$

778,260

Revenue

$

651,407

$

547,167

$

2,391,269

$

2,051,258

Operating income margin

33%

33%

31%

31%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38%

40%

38%

38%

MATCH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(In thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing

operations

$

788,552

$

647,989

Capital expenditures

(42,376)

(39,035)

Free Cash Flow

$

746,176

$

608,954

MATCH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO NON-GAAP REVENUE, EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS

(Dollars in thousands, except ARPU)

Three months ended December 31,

2020

Change

% Change

2019

Revenue, as reported

$

651,407

$

104,240

19%

547,167

Foreign exchange effects

(9,958)

Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects

$

641,449

$

94,282

17%

$

547,167

(Change calculated using non-rounded numbers, rounding differences may occur)

ARPU, as reported

$

0.62

5%

$

0.59

Foreign exchange effects

(0.01)

ARPU, excluding foreign exchange effects

$

0.61

4%

$

0.59

International ARPU, as reported

$

0.58

4%

$

0.56

Foreign exchange effects

(0.02)

International ARPU, excluding foreign exchange effects

$

0.56

1%

$

0.56

(Dollars in thousands, except ARPU)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

Change

% Change

2019

Revenue, as reported

$2,391,269

$

340,011

17%

$2,051,258

Foreign exchange effects

6,412

Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects

$2,397,681

$

346,423

17%

$2,051,258

(Change calculated using non-rounded numbers, rounding differences may occur)

ARPU, as reported

$

0.60

3%

$

0.58

Foreign exchange effects

0.00

ARPU, excluding foreign exchange effects

$

0.60

3%

$

0.58

International ARPU, as reported

$

0.56

-%

$

0.56

Foreign exchange effects

0.00

International ARPU, excluding foreign exchange effects

$

0.56

-%

$

0.56

DILUTIVE SECURITIES

Match Group has various tranches of dilutive securities. The table below details these securities and their potentially dilutive impact (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur).

Average. Exercise

Price

1/29/2021

Share Price

$139.86

Absolute Shares

267.4

Vested Options

Match Group Options

$13.90

2.3

Match Group Options, converted from Former IAC Options

$23.40

2.5

Total Dilution - Vested Options

4.8

Unvested Options and Awards

Match Group Options

$20.64

1.5

Match Group RSUs and subsidiary denominated equity awards

4.7

Total Dilution - Unvested Options and Awards

6.2

Outstanding Warrants

Warrants expiring on January 1, 2023 (11.8 million outstanding)

$68.22

6.0

Warrants expiring on September 15, 2026 (6.6 million outstanding)

$134.76

0.2

Warrants expiring on April 15, 2030 (6.8 million outstanding)

$134.82

0.2

Total Dilution - Outstanding Warrants

6.5

Total Dilution

17.5

% Dilution

6.2%

Total Diluted Shares Outstanding

285.0

The dilutive securities presentation above is calculated using the methods and assumptions described below; these are different from GAAP dilution, which is calculated based on the treasury stock method.

Options - The table above assumes the option exercise price is used to repurchase Match Group shares.

RSUs and subsidiary denominated equity awards - The table above assumes RSUs are fully dilutive. All performance-based and market-based awards reflect the expected shares that will vest based on current performance or market estimates. The table assumes no change in the fair value estimate of the subsidiary denominated equity awards from the values used for GAAP purposes at December 31, 2020.

Exchangeable Senior Notes - The Company has three series of Exchangeable Senior Notes outstanding. In the event of an exchange, each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes can be settled in cash, shares, or a combination of cash and shares. At the time of each Exchangeable Senior Notes issuance, the Company purchased call options with a strike price equal to the exchange price of each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes ("Note Hedge"), which can be used to offset the dilution of each series of the Exchangeable Senior Notes. No dilution is reflected in the table above for any of the Exchangeable Senior Notes, all of which are currently exchangeable, because it is the Company's intention to settle the Exchangeable Senior Notes with cash equal to the face amount of the notes; any shares issued would be offset by shares received upon exercise of the Note Hedge.

Warrants - At the time of the issuance of each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes, the Company also sold warrants for the number of shares with the strike prices reflected in the table above. The cash generated from the exercise of the warrants is assumed to be used to repurchase Match Group shares and the resulting net dilution, if any, is reflected in the table above.

PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

Match Group reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects, all of which are supplemental measures to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow measures are among the primary metrics by which we evaluate the performance of our business, on which our internal budget is based and by which management is compensated. Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects provides a comparable framework for assessing the performance of our business without the effect of exchange rate differences when compared to prior periods. We believe that investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Match Group endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measures with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measures. We encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments, which we describe below, between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full year.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)is defined as operating income excluding: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) depreciation; and (3) acquisition-related items consisting of (i) amortization of intangible assets and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, if applicable, and (ii) gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, as applicable. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because they are non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations because it excludes certain expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Marginis defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues. We believe Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Free Cash Flowis defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the cash that our operating businesses generate, before taking into account non-operational cash movements. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with our consolidated statement of cash flows.

We look at Free Cash Flow as a measure of the strength and performance of our businesses, not for valuation purposes. In our view, applying "multiples" to Free Cash Flow is inappropriate because it is subject to timing, seasonality and one-time events. We manage our business for cash and we think it is of utmost importance to maximize cash - but our primary valuation metric is Adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effectsis calculated by translating current period revenues using prior period exchange rates. The percentage change in Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects is calculated by determining the change in current period revenues over prior period revenues where current period revenues are translated using prior period exchange rates. We believe the impact of foreign exchange rates on Match Group, due to its global reach, may be an important factor in understanding period over period comparisons if movement in rates is significant. Since our results are reported in U.S. dollars, international revenues are favorably impacted as the U.S. dollar weakens relative to other currencies, and unfavorably impacted as the U.S dollar strengthens relative to other currencies. We believe the presentation of revenue excluding foreign exchange effects in addition to reported revenue helps improve the ability to understand Match Group's performance because it excludes the impact of foreign currency volatility that is not indicative of Match Group's core operating results.

Non-Cash Expenses That Are Excluded From Our Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-basedcompensation expenseconsists principally of expense associated with the grants of stock options, RSUs, performance-based RSUs and market-based awards. These expenses are not paid in cash, and we include the related shares in our fully diluted shares outstanding using the treasury stock method. Performance-based RSUs and market-based awards are included only to the extent the applicable performance or market condition(s) have been met (assuming the end of the reporting period is the end of the contingency period). To the extent stock- based awards are settled on a net basis, we remit the required tax-withholding amounts from our current funds.

Depreciationis a non-cash expense relating to our property and equipment and is computed using the straight-line method to allocate the cost of depreciable assets to operations over their estimated useful lives, or, in the case of leasehold improvements, the lease term, if shorter.

Amortization of intangible assets and impairments of goodwill and intangible assetsare non-cash expenses related primarily to acquisitions. At the time of an acquisition, the identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired company, such as customer lists, trade names and technology, are valued and amortized over their estimated lives. Value is also assigned to (i) acquired indefinite-lived intangible assets, which consist of trade names and trademarks, and (ii) goodwill, which are not subject to amortization. An impairment is recorded when the carrying value of an intangible asset or goodwill exceeds its fair value. We believe that intangible assets represent costs incurred by the acquired company to build value prior to acquisition and the related amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets or goodwill, if applicable, are not ongoing costs of doing business.

DEFINITIONS

North America - consists of the financial results and metrics associated with users located in the United States and Canada.

International - consists of the financial results and metrics associated with users located outside of the United States and Canada.

Direct Revenue - is revenue that is received directly from end users of our products and includes both subscription and à la carte revenue.

Indirect Revenue - is revenue that is not received directly from end users of our products, substantially all of which is advertising revenue.

Subscribers - are users who purchase a subscription to one of our products. Users who purchase only à la carte features are not included in Subscribers.

Average Subscribers - is the number of Subscribers at the end of each day in the relevant measurement period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

Average Revenue per Subscriber ("ARPU") - is Direct Revenue from Subscribers in the relevant measurement period (whether in the form of subscription or à la carte) divided by the Average Subscribers in such period and further divided by the number of calendar days in such period. Direct Revenue from users who are not Subscribers and have purchased only à la carte features is not included in ARPU.

Leverage on a gross basis - is calculated as principal debt balance divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the period referenced.

Leverage on a net basis - is calculated as principal debt balance less cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the period referenced.

OTHER INFORMATION

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release and our conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2021, may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements." The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Match Group's future financial performance, Match Group's business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends, and other similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: competition, our ability to maintain user rates on our higher monetizing dating products, our ability to attract users to our dating products through cost-effective marketing and related efforts, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to distribute our dating products through third parties and offset related fees, the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure (and those of third parties) and our ability to adapt ours to changes in a timely and cost-effective manner, our ability to protect our systems from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, risks relating to certain of our international operations and acquisitions, certain risks relating to our relationship with IAC post- separation, the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, and the risks inherent in separating Match Group from IAC, including uncertainties related to, among other things, the expected benefits of the separation, any litigation arising out of or relating to the transaction, the tax treatment of the transaction, and the impact of the separation on the businesses of Match Group. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Match Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Match Group's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Match Group management as of the date of this press release. Match Group does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Contact Us

Lance Barton

Match Group Investor Relations (212) 314-7400

Justine Sacco

Match Group Corporate Communications (212) 445-5088

Match Group

8750 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, (214) 576-9352https://mtch.com

Disclaimer

Match Group Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:17:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
