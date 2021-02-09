Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group, Inc.    MTCH

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Match : looks beyond love with $1.73 billion Hyperconnect deal

02/09/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc has agreed to buy Softbank Group-backed South Korean social media firm Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion, as the owner of Tinder and Hinge looks beyond romantic connections to help users make friends across geographies.

The cash-and-stock deal announced by the companies on Tuesday marks the biggest acquisition deal so far by Match, which has kept users hooked to its offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a slew of new features.

Seoul-based Hyperconnect was launched in 2014 and offers mainly two apps, Azar and Hakuna Live.

Azar, which has reported 540 million cumulative downloads so far, allows users to connect with others from around the world and instantly translates voice and text messages.

Hakuna Live, a live streaming app that allows a group of people to connect through video and audio broadcasts, has been downloaded more than 23 million times, with strong momentum in South Korea and Japan.

"With more than 75% of usage and revenue coming from markets spread across Asia, their product suite and regional footprint squarely complements our own," Match Group Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey said.

Match last week said Japan had become its second-highest grossing market behind the United States, with revenue in the Asian country surging more than 600% in the past five years.

Hyperconnect is profitable, the companies said, adding that it reported a 50% jump in 2020 revenue to more than $200 million.

Match's flagship app Tinder, with 66 million average monthly active users, dominated the dating market worldwide with 53.8% of the market share during the final quarter of 2020, according to analytics firm Apptopia.

The deal with Hyperconnect is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, and Match looks to fund the cash portion through cash on hand and existing debt.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MATCH GROUP, INC.
11:59aMATCH : looks beyond love with $1.73 billion Hyperconnect deal
RE
10:46aMATCH : looks beyond love with $1.73 bln Hyperconnect deal
RE
10:39aMATCH : to Acquire Social Discovery Company Hyperconnect for $1.73 Billion
MT
10:02aMATCH GROUP : To Acquire Hyperconnect
PR
02/05MATCH : Citigroup Adjusts Match Group PT to $175 From $160, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/04MATCH : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Match Group PT to $168 From $160, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/04MATCH : Susquehanna Upgrades Match Group to Positive From Neutral, Adjusts Price..
MT
02/04MATCH : KeyBanc Adjusts Match Group's Price Target to $165 From $155, Reiterates..
MT
02/04MATCH : Barclays Adjusts Match Group's Price Target to $140 From $129, Keeps Equ..
MT
02/042021 VALENTINE'S DAY FORECAST : Singles Are Hopeful They'll Find "The One" This ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 391 M - -
Net income 2020 498 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42 482 M 42 482 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 157,53 $
Last Close Price 158,87 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharmistha Dubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Swidler Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joseph M. Levin Executive Chairman
Stephen Bailey Independent Director
Thomas J. McInerney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.17%42 517
FACEBOOK INC-2.41%759 132
TWITTER7.48%46 173
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION0.14%2 535
NEW WORK SE-17.68%1 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ