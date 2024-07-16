July 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard has a position in Tinder parent Match of more than 6.5% and is pushing for a possible sale if a turnaround isn't successful, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Match Group, Inc.
Equities
MTCH
US57667L1070
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 07:32:33 pm
|32.02 USD
|-0.81%
|34.79
|+8.65%
|Jul. 15
|Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Match to $33 From $34, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Jul. 12
|India antitrust probe finds Apple abused position in apps market
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.27%
|8.58B
|-9.63%
|27.41B
|+64.93%
|23.94B
|-26.21%
|2.07B
|-36.70%
|1.19B
|+50.26%
|1.07B
|-1.23%
|610M
|-16.50%
|403M
|+12.05%
|386M
|-.--%
|204M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- MTCH Stock
- News Match Group, Inc.
- Starboard builds over 6.5% stake in tinder parent Match, WSJ reports