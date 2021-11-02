Tinder owner's revenue forecast disappoints as COVID-19 hits Asia

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc projected
fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday as
COVID-19 hit the Tinder owner's business in Asia and delayed the
launch of new features on the recently bought video-chatting app
Azar.
A Delta variant surge during the quarter had prompted fresh
restrictions in several Asian countries, halting a recovery in
the company's key growth markets.
"We continue to feel some lingering COVID effects across
Asia, particularly in Japan, our second-largest market by
revenue," Match said in a statement, sending its shares down 6%.
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $810
million and $820 million, below analysts' average estimate of
$838.5 million, according to Refinitiv.
The forecast was also weighed down by lower expected
contribution from Hyperconnect, which Match bought earlier this
year for $1.73 billion. The South Korean firm's flagship app
Azar has faced a drop in usage and product development issues
due to the pandemic.
Match said it was working to sharpen Hyperconnect's focus on
social interaction, like its other dating apps, although this
process was likely to take some time.
The company has tried to keep users interested after the
pandemic boom last year by adding new features such as "Plus
One" on Tinder to help single people find dates for a wedding.
Dallas, Texas-based Match said it was on track to pay more
than $550 million in fees to app stores in 2021, as it navigates
changes brought on by Google and Apple Inc.
Improvements have started to emerge in the fairness of the
app ecosystem, but there is a long way to go, it said.
Revenue rose 25% to $801.8 million in the third quarter, but
missed estimates. The company added 16.3 million payers and
revenue per payer rose 8%.
Net profit came in at 43 cents per share, missing
expectations of 55 cents.
(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)