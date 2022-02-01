Tinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc softened its
full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as the Tinder owner
expects the Omicron COVID-19 variant to continue hindering dates
and meet-ups.
The impact from the pandemic has persisted, especially
across certain Asian markets like Japan, while rising Omicron
infections reduced mobility in many markets from early December.
Its shares fell more than 3% in extended trading, as the
owner of Hinge and OkCupid also missed fourth-quarter revenue
estimates, hurt by increased competition from rival Bumble
.
Match forecast total revenue growth between 15% and 20% for
2022, compared with an earlier expectation for the rate to
approach 20%.
"The strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to several
other currencies also impacted our Q4 performance," the Dallas,
Texas-based company said in a statement.
Match expects first-quarter revenue between $790 million and
$800 million, below estimates of $835.7 million, according to
Refinitiv IBES.
The company also said it is focusing on the international
expansion of Hinge and expects to begin launching the app in
select European countries in the second quarter.
Hoping to attract more digital users, Match has been
sharpening focus on the "metaverse" as well, especially in the
Korean market with its Hyperconnect brand. The metaverse is an
online realm where people can connect through augmented or
virtual reality.
Net loss attributable to Match Group shareholders came in at
$168.6 million, or 60 cents per share, for the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $149 million, or 50
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 24% to $806.1 million, missing expectations of
$818.1 million.
(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Tiyashi Datta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)