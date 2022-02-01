Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Match Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTCH   US57667L1070

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/01 04:00:01 pm
112.09 USD   -0.54%
05:54pTinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist
RE
05:20pMATCH GROUP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01pMatch Group Reports Q4 Loss Even as Revenue Rises; Shares Down After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist

02/01/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc softened its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as the Tinder owner expects the Omicron COVID-19 variant to continue hindering dates and meet-ups.

The impact from the pandemic has persisted, especially across certain Asian markets like Japan, while rising Omicron infections reduced mobility in many markets from early December.

Its shares fell more than 3% in extended trading, as the owner of Hinge and OkCupid also missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates, hurt by increased competition from rival Bumble .

Match forecast total revenue growth between 15% and 20% for 2022, compared with an earlier expectation for the rate to approach 20%.

"The strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to several other currencies also impacted our Q4 performance," the Dallas, Texas-based company said in a statement.

Match expects first-quarter revenue between $790 million and $800 million, below estimates of $835.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company also said it is focusing on the international expansion of Hinge and expects to begin launching the app in select European countries in the second quarter.

Hoping to attract more digital users, Match has been sharpening focus on the "metaverse" as well, especially in the Korean market with its Hyperconnect brand. The metaverse is an online realm where people can connect through augmented or virtual reality.

Net loss attributable to Match Group shareholders came in at $168.6 million, or 60 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $149 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 24% to $806.1 million, missing expectations of $818.1 million.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUMBLE INC. 2.71% 30.31 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -0.54% 112.09 Delayed Quote.-14.78%
All news about MATCH GROUP, INC.
05:54pTinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist
RE
05:20pMATCH GROUP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01pMatch Group Reports Q4 Loss Even as Revenue Rises; Shares Down After Hours
MT
04:16pMATCH : Q4 2021 Shareholder Letter
PU
04:16pMATCH : Letter to - Form 8-K
PU
04:14pMATCH GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pMatch Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
03:22pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon
MT
12:35pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Match Group Inc, 72.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.2% Sensitiv..
MT
06:17aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATCH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 022 M - -
Net income 2021 615 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 731 M 31 731 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 112,09 $
Average target price 162,22 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharmistha Dubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Swidler Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Thomas J. McInerney Chairman
Stephen Bailey Independent Director
Melissa Brenner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.78%31 904
META PLATFORMS, INC.-6.86%871 414
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY22.07%47 908
TWITTER, INC.-13.21%29 938
BUMBLE INC.-12.85%3 814
GREE, INC.2.60%1 303