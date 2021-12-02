Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Match Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTCH   US57667L1070

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welcome to the Tinderverse: Tinder's CEO talks metaverse, virtual currency

12/02/2021 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

(Refiles to correct word in quote in paragraph four)

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Dating app Tinder is exploring how to blur the boundaries between offline and online worlds, CEO Renate Nyborg said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

The chief executive of the Match Group Inc-owned dating app cited the company's newly launched Explore feature. Interactive events like "Swipe Nights" allow users to choose their own adventures and match with others based on their choices.

The company is testing in-app currency that daters will use to pay for premium services and receive it as rewards for good behavior on the app, she said.

Asked about the company's plans around dating in the metaverse, Nyborg said: "From a Tinder perspective, we've been talking about a Tinderverse internally, which is more about blurring the boundaries between offline and online."

The metaverse broadly refers to the idea of shared virtual spaces that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. These spaces may use virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc, is one of the many tech companies making bets on metaverse technologies.

Dating app Bumble said during its November earnings call that it wants to prepare for "whatever emerges in the metaverse."

Nyborg said Tinder was still focused on helping people meet in real life.

She said that while the COVID-19 pandemic had shown it was possible to feel connected only using the internet, it also demonstrated the importance of real-life connections.

To watch the Reuters  Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next

(This story was refiled to correct word in quote in paragraph four)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Kenneth Li and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MATCH GROUP, INC.
04:24pWELCOME TO THE TINDERVERSE : Tinder's CEO talks metaverse, virtual currency
RE
12/01Match Group to pay Tinder founders $441 million to settle lawsuit
RE
12/01MATCH GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 30, 2021
11/26MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 26, 2021
11/26EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Drop as New -2-
DJ
11/19MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 19, 2021
11/10Epic Games chief to speak in S.Korea as Google, Apple face app store challenge
RE
11/09SINGLES IN AMERICA : Match Releases Largest Study on US Single Population for 11th Year
PR
11/09The Dating Trends That Will Define 2022
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATCH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 023 M - -
Net income 2021 613 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 088 M 36 088 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 127,48 $
Average target price 171,57 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharmistha Dubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Swidler Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Thomas J. McInerney Chairman
Stephen Bailey Independent Director
Melissa Brenner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.-15.68%36 088
FACEBOOK INC13.71%864 015
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%47 030
TWITTER, INC.-20.92%34 176
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 146
GREE, INC.48.60%1 679