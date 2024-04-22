22.04.24 14:40

/KASE, April 22, 2024/ - Maten Petroleum JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will begin on May 24, 2024 at 10:00 o'clock, with the agenda including, inter alia, the issue of "Making changes and additions to the Charter of Maten Petroleum JSC". This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/MATN/matn_special_shareholders_meeting_info_240524_409.pdf [2024-04-22]