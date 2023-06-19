Maten Petroleum : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on July 18

/KASE, June 19, 2023/ - Maten Petroleum JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will begin on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 o'clock, the agenda of which includes the following issues: - approval of the company's audited financial statements for 2022; - determining the procedure and form of distribution of the company's net income for the reporting financial year 2022 and approval of the amount of the dividend per ordinary share of the company for 2022. Determining the start date for payment of dividends; - consideration of shareholders' appeals against actions of the company and its executives in 2022 and results of their consideration. Information on the said meeting is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/MATN/matn_special_shareholders_meeting_info_180723_632.pdf
[2023-06-19]