  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Maten Petroleum AO
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

MATEN PETROLEUM AO
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
-    0.00%
07:59aMaten Petroleum : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on July 18
PU
06/06Maten Petroleum : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Maten Petroleum for 2022 released
PU
2022Maten Petroleum JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maten Petroleum : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on July 18

06/19/2023 | 07:59am EDT
Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on July 18
19.06.23 16:27
/KASE, June 19, 2023/ - Maten Petroleum JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will begin on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 o'clock, the agenda of which includes the following issues: - approval of the company's audited financial statements for 2022; - determining the procedure and form of distribution of the company's net income for the reporting financial year 2022 and approval of the amount of the dividend per ordinary share of the company for 2022. Determining the start date for payment of dividends; - consideration of shareholders' appeals against actions of the company and its executives in 2022 and results of their consideration. Information on the said meeting is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/MATN/matn_special_shareholders_meeting_info_180723_632.pdf [2023-06-19]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Maten Petroleum AO published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 11:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Yanda Sun Director General & Director
Yi Guo Chairman
Guocheng Li Independent Director
Bakharidin Nugmanovich Ablazimov President & Director
Alfarabi Tursynkhanovich Madizhan Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATEN PETROLEUM AO0
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.19.71%5 578
SNGN ROMGAZ SA12.45%3 605
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.-1.80%2 272
PAREX RESOURCES INC.35.04%2 198
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-42.38%1 156
