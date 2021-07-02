Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MATN   US57667K1097

MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MATN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncotelic Therapeutics : Entry into Securities Purchase Agreement and Issuance of Convertible Promissory Note (Form 8-K)

07/02/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into Securities Purchase Agreement and Issuance of Convertible Promissory Note

On June 28, 2021, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company'), entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the 'SPA') with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc. ('Geneva'), pursuant to which the Company issued to Geneva a Convertible Promissory Note (the 'Geneva Note') in the amount of $103,750, on the same terms and subject to the same conditions as set forth in the Securities Purchase Agreement and Convertible Promissory Note as disclosed by the Company in its Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021.

For a description of the terms and conditions of the SPA and Geneva Note, see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021, for which the form of the SPA and Geneva Note were attached as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively.

Extension of Maturity Date for J.H. Darbie Financing Notes & Issuance of Oncotelic Warrants

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on July 23, 2020, and subsequently in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021, the Company entered into subscription agreements with certain accredited investors (the 'Investors'), whereby the Company issued and sold a total of 100 units ('Units'), with each Unit consisting of (i) 25,000 shares of the common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Edgepoint Common Stock'), of EdgePoint AI, Inc., a Delaware Corporation ('EdgePoint'), a division of the Company, for a price of $1.00 per share of Edgepoint Common Stock; (ii) one convertible promissory note issued by the Company (the 'Note'), convertible into up to 25,000 shares of EdgePoint Common Stock at a conversion price of $1.00 per share, or up to 138,889 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Common Stock'), at a conversion price of $0.18 per share; and (iii) 100,000 warrants, consisting of (a) 50,000 warrants to purchase an equivalent number of shares of EdgePoint Common Stock at $1.00 per share, and (b) 50,000 warrants to purchase an equivalent number of shares of Company Common Stock at $0.20 per share ('Oncotelic Warrant')(collectively, the 'JH Darbie Financing').

On June 29, 2021, the Company and the Investors agreed to extend the maturity date of the Notes from June 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company will issue to the Investors an aggregate of 20.0 million additional Oncotelic Warrants, and 2.0 million additional Oncotelic Warrants to J.H. Darbie & Co., Inc., as placement agent. Each Investor will be entitled to receive 200,000 additional Oncotelic Warrants for each Unit purchased. For a description of the JH Darbie Financing and the Units sold thereunder, see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23, 2020.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Issuance of Convertible Promissory Note

See Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K under the heading 'Entry into Securities Purchase Agreement.'

Issuance of Oncotelic Warrants

See Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K under the heading 'Extension of Maturity Date for J.H. Darbie Financing Notes.'

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 1, 2021, Chulho Park, Ph. D., provided notice to the Company of his intention to resign as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, to be effective immediately. Dr. Park's decision to resign was due to personal health related issues, and not the result of any dispute or disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Dr. Park will continue to provide services to the Company as a consultant on a part-time and as-needed basis.

Disclaimer

Mateon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 21:28:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:29pONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS  : Entry into Securities Purchase Agreement and Issuance ..
PU
05:18pONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unre..
AQ
06/15ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS  : CLOSES COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EARLY (Form 8-K)
PU
06/15ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/15ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS  : Closes covid-19 clinical trial early.
AQ
05/07ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unre..
AQ
04/21ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04/21ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS  : Announces positive top line data for arti-19 clinical ..
AQ
04/19Oncotelic therapeutics, inc. announced synergy between ot-101 and il-2 (prole..
GL
04/15ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 65,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Average target price 2,35 $
Spread / Average Target 1 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vuong Trieu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Bhupendra Shah Chief Financial Officer
Chulho Park Chief Technology Officer
Seymour H. Fein Chief Medical Officer
David Diamond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%85
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.66%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.38.11%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.94%57 013
BIONTECH SE174.78%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-14.44%50 308