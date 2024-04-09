By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian pessimists continue to outnumber optimists by a significant margin, highlighting the pain of soaring interest rates and an extended rise in living costs that is putting enormous pressure on household budgets.

Westpac's consumer sentiment index was down 2.4% to 82.4 in April from March, with the drop extending the malaise to two years, amid few signs that it is ending.

Consumer interest in buying a major item fell back to extreme lows in April, Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan commented.

Pessimists outnumber optimists by over 15 percentage points, marking an extended period of bleak sentiment readings by historical standards, he added.

"Outside of the deep recession of the early 1990s, this is easily the second most protracted period of deep consumer pessimism since we began surveying in the mid-1970s, with all other sentiment slumps lasting nine months or less," Hassan said.

The absence of a sentiment recovery to date reflects the nature and duration of Australia's inflation challenge, he said.

Consumer price rises have outstripped wage growth significantly over the last three years. That has combined with a sharp increase in interest rates and a big lift in tax payments to put household incomes under intense pressure.

Still, inflation is running above the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2%-3% target band three years on and giving little to no scope for either monetary or fiscal policy to provide material support to the economy, Hassan added.

Consumers remain unconvinced about prospective interest rate cuts.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Mortgage Rate Expectations Index, which tracks consumer expectations for variable mortgage rates over the next 12 months, showed a marginal rise in April, up 1.5% to 122.8, a slightly more hawkish rate outlook.

Just over 40% of consumers are still bracing for rate increases, while 24% expect no change, 21% expect declines and 15% reported that they don't know, the data showed.



