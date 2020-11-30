Log in
30 Years of Innovation: Dependable SLS Enables Sustainability in AM

11/30/2020 | 01:25pm EST
'Because SLS machines are open systems, our team was able to fine-tune the parameters and, through much trial and error, finally develop the intelligent scanning strategy that builds a great material consisting of only reused powder,' says Tom. 'Thanks to our team's unparalleled expertise, our Build Processor to set these parameters, and the Materialise Control Platform to steer the process, we've created a laser sintering process that empowers our customers to make sustainable choices.'

Now, we're able to build an eco-conscious version of our PA12 that offers the same mechanical properties. When you compare the two materials, stiffness, strength, long-term stability, and chemical-resistance are the same - the only difference is in surface quality. Bluesint PA12 has a slightly rougher surface quality, so it is a great fit for functional prototypes. And since prototypes have the sole purpose of validating designs, Bluesint is a wonderful opportunity to make prototyping more sustainable.

With this valuable technology in hand, our team's next steps are validating sustainably manufactured versions of our other SLS materials. Ready to join us in finalizing our validation Bluesint PA12? Apply to join our beta testing program to try Bluesint for your own prototypes and help us finalize our process before bringing the product to the market.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
