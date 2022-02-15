Log in
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/15 04:00:01 pm
21.91 USD   +7.67%
02/14European ADRs Fall in Monday Trading
MT
02/11European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
02/10European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
Materialise NV to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, March 3, 2022

02/15/2022 | 04:09pm EST
Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on the same day, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

  • U.S. Dial In: 844-469-2530
  • International Dial In: 765-507-2679
  • Passcode: 3644228

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.


Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 8,90 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 90,9 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 111x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 163
Free-Float 13,8%
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Executive Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-14.75%1 196
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.29%2 211 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.01%81 179
SEA LIMITED-42.26%72 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.01%60 102
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 258