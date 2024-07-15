Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise’s conference call.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI718bb17ca997447a95a1485df6eef011

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world.

