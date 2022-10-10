Advanced search
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
10.50 USD   -4.63%
08:06aMaterialise NV to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2022
BU
10/07European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/26European ADRs Decline in Monday Trading
MT
Materialise NV to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2022

10/10/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results on the same day, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise’s conference call.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI66dc4a1f45c744f2ad3d85501fc27140

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 228 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2022 6,45 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
Net cash 2022 80,3 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 97,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 332
Free-Float 13,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,74 €
Average target price 20,56 €
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-56.01%620
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518