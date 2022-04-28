Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Materialise NV
  News
  Summary
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.86 USD   -2.09%
MATERIALISE : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
Materialise Posts Break-Even for Q1 as Revenue Rises
MT
TRANSCRIPT : Materialise NV, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
Materialise : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K

04/28/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Materialise Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

LEUVEN, Belgium-(BUSINESS WIRE)-April 28, 2022 - Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights - First Quarter 2022

Total revenue increased 16.3% to 52,961 kEUR compared to 45,554 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.

Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by 2,937 kEUR this quarter to 38,082 kEUR.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 5,443 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 5,341 kEUR for the 2021 period.

Net profit for the first quarter of 2022 was 127 kEUR, or 0.0 EUR per diluted share, compared to (3,642) kEUR, or (0.07) EUR per diluted share, for the 2021 period.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "While the global economy was negatively impacted by a combination of geopolitical instability and the COVID-19 pandemic, Materialise continued to perform well. After posting record numbers for 2021, all of our segments grew during the first quarter of 2022, with an aggregate revenue increase of 16% on a consolidated basis, driven by the continued recovery of Materialise Manufacturing. We are particularly pleased that our deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased significantly, underscoring the solid recurring sales performance of our Materialise Software and Materialise Medical segments. Moreover, our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 5,443 kEUR, slightly above last year's, and included the continued operational investments in Link3D, a developer of AM manufacturing execution systems that we acquired on January 4, 2022."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 16.3% to 52,961 kEUR from 45,554 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 5,443 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 5,341 kEUR for the 2021 period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the first quarter of 2022 was 10.3%, compared to 11.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

The results of Link3D have been fully consolidated with the results of our Materialise Software segment as of the beginning of this year. Revenue from Materialise Software increased 2.6% to 10,483 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 10,219 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA decreased, including the effect of ongoing investments in Link3D, to 1,932 kEUR from 3,429 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 18.4% compared to 33.6% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 13.0% to 18,347 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16,231 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Segment EBITDA amounted to 3,227 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 4,541 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 17.6% compared to 28.0% for the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 26.2% to 24,131 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 19,114 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021. Segment EBITDA increased to 2,613 kEUR from (144) kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin grew to 10.8% compared to (0.8)% for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit grew to 28,884 kEUR compared to 24,568 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 54.5% compared to 53.9% for the first quarter of 2021.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 17.2% to 29,773 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 25,398 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.

Net other operating income was 938 kEUR compared to 1,120 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.

Operating result amounted to 49 kEUR compared to 290 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.

Net financial result was 376 kEUR compared to (4,112) kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.

The first quarter of 2022 contained income tax expenses of (298) kEUR, compared to 181 kEUR income tax income in the first quarter of 2021.

As a result of the above, net profit for the first quarter of 2022 was 127 kEUR, compared to (3,642) kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2022, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 1,543 kEUR compared to (3,150) kEUR for the 2021 period.

At March 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of 169,610 kEUR compared to 196,028 kEUR at December 31, 2021. Gross debt amounted to 93,583 kEUR, compared to 99,107 kEUR at December 31, 2021. As a result, our net cash position (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) was 76,027 kEUR, a decrease of 20,894 kEUR, and included the effect of our call option exercise to acquire 100% of the shares of Link3D.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 11,111 kEUR from 4,231 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 3,499 kEUR.

Net shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 was 234,121 kEUR compared to 232,577 kEUR at December 31, 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1101, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on March 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Wilfried Vancraen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman; and Johan Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-469-2530 (U.S.) or 765-507-2679 (international), passcode 2437458#.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.materialise.com. A webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the current armed conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such

statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's most recent actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
March 31,
In '000 2022 2022 2021*
U.S.$

Revenue

58,792 52,961 45,554

Cost of Sales

(26,729 ) (24,078 ) (20,986 )

Gross Profit

32,064 28,884 24,568

Gross profit as % of revenue

54.5 % 54.5 % 53.9 %

Research and development expenses

(8,675 ) (7,814 ) (6,536 )

Sales and marketing expenses

(15,003 ) (13,515 ) (11,310 )

General and administrative expenses

(9,373 ) (8,444 ) (7,552 )

Net other operating income (expenses)

1,041 938 1,120

Operating (loss) profit

54 49 290

Financial expenses

(1,431 ) (1,289 ) (4,701 )

Financial income

1,849 1,665 589

Share in loss of joint venture

- - -

(Loss) profit before taxes

472 425 (3,822 )

Income Taxes (*)

(331 ) (298 ) 181

Net (loss) profit for the period (*)

141 127 (3,642 )

Net (loss) profit attributable to:

-

The owners of the parent

148 134 (3,642 )

Non-controlling interest

(7 ) (7 ) -

Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic

0.00 0.00 (0.07 )

Diluted

0.00 0.00 (0.07 )

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

59,064 59,064 54,169

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

59,102 59,102 54,169
(*)

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period and on Income taxes is 26 k€.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
March 31,
In 000€ 2022 2022 2021(*)
U.S.$

Net profit (loss) for the period (*)

141 127 (3,642 )

Other comprehensive income

Recycling

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

1,572 1,416 492

Non-recycling

Fair value adjustments through OCI-Equity instruments

- - -

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

1,572 1,416 492

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes

1,713 1,543 (3,150 )

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

The owners of the parent

1,720 1,549 (3,150 )

Non-controlling interests

(7 ) (7 ) -
(*)

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period is 26k€.

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

As of
March 31, 		As of
December 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021

Assets

Non-current assets

Goodwill

43,548 18,726

Intangible assets

38,075 31,668

Property, plant & equipment

84,329 84,451

Right-of-Use assets

9,270 9,054

Investments in joint ventures

- -

Deferred tax assets

393 227

Investments in convertible loans

3,622 3,560

Investments in non-listed equity instruments

399 399

Other non-current assets

5,404 7,520

Total non-current assets

185,040 155,605

Current assets

Inventories

12,720 11,295

Trade receivables

38,575 41,541

Other current assets

8,169 8,940

Cash and cash equivalents

169,610 196,028

Total current assets

229,074 257,803

Total assets

414,115 413,408
As of
March 31, 		As of
December 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

4,489 4,489

Share premium

233,872 233,872

Retained earnings and other reserves

(4,240 ) (5,784 )

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent

234,121 232,577

Non-controlling interest

(6 ) 1

Total equity

234,115 232,578

Non-current liabilities

Loans & borrowings

66,759 72,637

Lease liabilities

5,670 5,268

Deferred tax liabilities

4,295 4,371

Deferred income

5,555 4,952

Other non-current liabilities

2,681 2,168

Total non-current liabilities

84,960 89,396

Current liabilities

Loans & borrowings

17,882 17,849

Lease liabilities

3,272 3,353

Trade payables

20,202 20,171

Tax payables

722 783

Deferred income

37,226 33,306

Other current liabilities

15,736 15,972

Total current liabilities

95,040 91,434

Total equity and liabilities

414,115 413,408

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
March 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021*

Operating activities

Net (loss) profit for the period (*)

127 (3,642 )

Non-cash and operational adjustments

Depreciation of property plant & equipment

3,840 3,803

Amortization of intangible assets

1,602 1,277

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

- -

Share-based payment expense

(48 ) (415 )

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment

(18 ) (32 )

Movement in provisions

2 -

Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory

130 (2 )

Financial income

(1,618 ) (589 )

Financial expense

1,237 4,701

Impact of foreign currencies

(28 ) 18

Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method)

- -

(Deferred) income taxes (*)

302 (181 )

Other non-current liabilities

- -

Working capital adjustments

5,923 (860 )

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables

4,506 (931 )

Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress

(1,357 ) (329 )

Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables

2,774 400

Income tax paid & Interest received

(341 ) 153

Net cash flow from operating activities

11,111 4,231
(*)

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period and on (Deferred) income taxes is 26 k€.

for the three months ended
March 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant & equipment

(2,376 ) (1,242 )

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,123 ) (768 )

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net)

93 183

Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash)

(27,414 ) -

(Convertible) Loans granted

- (1,122 )

Other equity investments in non-listed entities

- -

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(30,820 ) (2,949 )

Financing activities

Repayment of loans & borrowings

(5,969 ) (3,918 )

Repayment of leases

(881 ) (1,066 )

Capital increase

- -

Interest paid

(515 ) (536 )

Other financial income (expense)

(89 ) 136

Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities

(7,452 ) (5,384 )

Net increase/(decrease) of cash & cash equivalents

(27,161 ) (4,102 )

Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

196,028 111,538

Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents

743 132

Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period

169,610 107,568

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
March 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021 (*)

Net profit (loss) for the period (*)

127 (3,642 )

Income taxes (*)

298 (181 )

Financial expenses

1,289 4,701

Financial income

(1,665 ) (589 )

Depreciation and amortization

5,442 5,081

Share in loss of joint venture

- -

EBITDA

5,491 5,371

Share-based compensation expense (1)

(48 ) (415 )

Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2)

- 385

Adjusted EBITDA

5,443 5,341
(1)

Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.

(2)

Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represents expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of our option to buy Link3D.

(*)

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period and Income taxes is 26 k€.

Segment P&L (Unaudited)

In 000€ Materialise
Software 		Materialise
Medical 		Materialise
Manufacturing 		Total
segments 		Unallocated
(1) 		Consolidated

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

Revenues

10,483 18,347 24,131 52,961 0 52,961

Segment (adj) EBITDA

1,932 3,227 2,613 7,772 (2,329 ) 5,443

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

18.4 % 17.6 % 10.8 % 14.7 % 10.3 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

Revenues

10,219 16,231 19,114 45,564 (11 ) 45,553

Segment (adj) EBITDA

3,429 4,541 (144 ) 7,826 (2,486 ) 5,341

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

33.6 % 28.0 % -0.8 % 17.2 % 11.7 %
(1)

Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
March 31,
In 000€ 2022 2021 (*)

Net profit (loss) for the period (*)

127 (3,642 )

Income taxes (*)

298 (181 )

Financial cost

1,289 4,701

Financial income

(1,665 ) (589 )

Share in loss of joint venture

- -

Operating (loss) profit

49 289

Depreciation and amortization

5,442 5,081

Corporate research and development

816 692

Corporate headquarter costs

2,106 2,648

Other operating income (expense)

(640 ) (855 )

Segment adjusted EBITDA

7,772 7,855
(*)

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period and Income taxes is 26 k€.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:59:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 8,90 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
Net cash 2021 90,9 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 101x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 960 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 163
Free-Float 13,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Executive Vice President
