Materialise : What Could Possibly Go Wrong? How AM Can Reduce Risk in Your Manufacturing Set-Up

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
Why preparing for plan B is an ideal plan A

It would be easy to think that, as we emerge from the pandemic, we can go back to normal and assume that suppliers will too. But supply chain disruption has been a frequent, unwelcome visitor recently.

In the past year alone, trade has been affected by the Suez Canal blockage, staff shortages in freight transport, and the highly complex reasons that led to local CO2 shortages.

The one thing that is consistent is that supply chains can't be guaranteed. Businesses need to take steps to mitigate these risks. To prepare for plan B scenarios. And that is where AM can come in. It can protect businesses against future shocks by reducing the reliance on external suppliers and minimizing downtime. It gives businesses control back but also gives them more autonomy when it comes to cost and stock control.

Of course, it's not just supply chains that carry risks that AM can address. Our teams have made easy-to-lift production line tools that prevent health and safety risks, jigs that minimize human error, and critical brackets that fail less frequently, reducing the constant risk of downtime that had been haunting the line.

AM can drive innovation in big, impressive ways, but it can also be your safety net, protecting your production and your business. Quite often, the manufacturing businesses that look to AM to mitigate risk end up innovating, improving, and saving money at the same time.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
