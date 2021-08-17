Materialise : When 3D Printing and Solar Race Cars Meet

Since the beginning of the summer, the team of engineering students have been working on designing their new solar car with the primary goal of competing in a new challenge alongside solar teams from other countries. The experienced team plans on keeping up with the good work of 2019 when they were crowned champions. Back then, they also partnered with Materialise to design their battery case.

As 3D-printed products have proven repeatedly throughout the years, AM is the perfect method to create a lightweight material with organic shapes that traditional manufacturing cannot construct. 'There are three different moments in which 3D printing is fundamental for us. Firstly, the prototyping phase, then the validation moment in which we make sure everything is working according to our calculations. Lastly, the car parts,' explains Bart Depredomme, Head of Mechanics at the Agoria Solar Team.

This year, Materialise helped the team develop two main car parts: the battery case and the steering handle. According to Bart Depredomme, the expertise of Materialise is a game-changer in the outcome of the project: 'The battery case needs to allow airflow, and this means it has a complex design. The steering handle also needs to be made from a flexible material that allows it to be ergonomic. Materialise has helped us develop ideas on how to improve the designs and make our car durable and trustworthy.'

Indeed, when you're competing in a two-thousand-kilometers endurance race, anything is possible, and the slightest driving or even engineering mistake can put everything at risk. So, making sure that you have reliable suppliers is fundamental when driving for five days in the middle of the Sahara Desert.