  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Materialise NV
  News
  Summary
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
  Report
Materialise : When 3D Printing and Solar Race Cars Meet

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Since the beginning of the summer, the team of engineering students have been working on designing their new solar car with the primary goal of competing in a new challenge alongside solar teams from other countries. The experienced team plans on keeping up with the good work of 2019 when they were crowned champions. Back then, they also partnered with Materialise to design their battery case.

As 3D-printed products have proven repeatedly throughout the years, AM is the perfect method to create a lightweight material with organic shapes that traditional manufacturing cannot construct. 'There are three different moments in which 3D printing is fundamental for us. Firstly, the prototyping phase, then the validation moment in which we make sure everything is working according to our calculations. Lastly, the car parts,' explains Bart Depredomme, Head of Mechanics at the Agoria Solar Team.

This year, Materialise helped the team develop two main car parts: the battery case and the steering handle. According to Bart Depredomme, the expertise of Materialise is a game-changer in the outcome of the project: 'The battery case needs to allow airflow, and this means it has a complex design. The steering handle also needs to be made from a flexible material that allows it to be ergonomic. Materialise has helped us develop ideas on how to improve the designs and make our car durable and trustworthy.'

Indeed, when you're competing in a two-thousand-kilometers endurance race, anything is possible, and the slightest driving or even engineering mistake can put everything at risk. So, making sure that you have reliable suppliers is fundamental when driving for five days in the middle of the Sahara Desert.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MATERIALISE NV
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 1,67 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net cash 2021 36,4 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 643x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 998 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 163
Free-Float 13,8%
Technical analysis trends MATERIALISE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,15 €
Average target price 27,84 €
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-62.74%1 175
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.45%2 213 887
SEA LIMITED45.94%160 849
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.29%103 464
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.82%84 055
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE43.41%73 835