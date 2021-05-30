Log in
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
  Report
Materialise : Expleo Makes Flight-Ready Spare Parts Smarter With AM

05/30/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
The dado panel - also called a decompression panel - is the familiar grill located at the bottom of the aircraft cabin wall, beside the window seat. In normal conditions, it stays partially open to allow air that enters the cabin from the ceiling to exit through the side-wall. In the case of a sudden change in pressure, such as decompression, it fully opens to accelerate pressure equalization between the cabin and the area affected by the decompression.

The panel itself is made up of several components, held together with latches and pins that allow the different elements to move as needed. Those latches and pins tended to break frequently, meaning a plane would need to be grounded until a new panel could be fitted. As well as rising costs for every day a plane is out of the sky, replacing an entire panel is expensive, not to mention unnecessarily wasteful if only one part breaks.

Expleo knew there was a better way. They reached out to Materialise to combine their certified design and manufacturing expertise and develop a more sustainable solution that would result in huge cost savings.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 21:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 -4,78 M -5,83 M -5,83 M
Net Debt 2021 0,65 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 163
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart MATERIALISE NV
Duration : Period :
Materialise NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATERIALISE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,27 €
Last Close Price 22,14 €
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-50.21%1 462
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.09%1 880 484
SEA LIMITED27.22%132 808
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.72%97 622
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.60%60 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.25%58 596