Materialise : Expleo Makes Flight-Ready Spare Parts Smarter With AM

The dado panel - also called a decompression panel - is the familiar grill located at the bottom of the aircraft cabin wall, beside the window seat. In normal conditions, it stays partially open to allow air that enters the cabin from the ceiling to exit through the side-wall. In the case of a sudden change in pressure, such as decompression, it fully opens to accelerate pressure equalization between the cabin and the area affected by the decompression.

The panel itself is made up of several components, held together with latches and pins that allow the different elements to move as needed. Those latches and pins tended to break frequently, meaning a plane would need to be grounded until a new panel could be fitted. As well as rising costs for every day a plane is out of the sky, replacing an entire panel is expensive, not to mention unnecessarily wasteful if only one part breaks.

Expleo knew there was a better way. They reached out to Materialise to combine their certified design and manufacturing expertise and develop a more sustainable solution that would result in huge cost savings.