Materialise : How Materialise Research Makes Multi-Laser 3D Printers Accessible with Future-Proof Software

What challenges must the industry address to make multi-laser printers reliable printing methods?

Multi-laser machines are not yet being widely used because there are indeed challenges that we need to overcome.

One major hurdle is optimizing the laser scheduling - we call it load balancing. A main purpose of using multiple lasers is to increase productivity, so we need to ensure that each laser carries out more or less an equal portion of the work. If laser A completes melting its portion of the layer before the other lasers have finished, laser A should assist the others. In other words, simply dividing the scan fields into four equal sections does not allow multi-laser machines to reach their full potential.

However, successfully achieving a balanced load comes with challenges of its own. First, you must ensure that there's enough space between the areas or zones being melted by the lasers. If they are too close together, you could experience overheating, which deforms the part, lingering gas that obscures other beams, or loose powder landing in another laser's path. Intelligent software tools such as the ones we are developing in the Materialise Build Processor can overcome these hurdles by optimizing load balancing, ensuring the laser path for all lasers are being scanned against the gas flow and avoiding overheating.