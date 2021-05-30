Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Materialise NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTLS   US57667T1007

MATERIALISE NV

(MTLS)
  Report
Materialise : How Materialise Research Makes Multi-Laser 3D Printers Accessible with Future-Proof Software

05/30/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
What challenges must the industry address to make multi-laser printers reliable printing methods?

Multi-laser machines are not yet being widely used because there are indeed challenges that we need to overcome.

One major hurdle is optimizing the laser scheduling - we call it load balancing. A main purpose of using multiple lasers is to increase productivity, so we need to ensure that each laser carries out more or less an equal portion of the work. If laser A completes melting its portion of the layer before the other lasers have finished, laser A should assist the others. In other words, simply dividing the scan fields into four equal sections does not allow multi-laser machines to reach their full potential.

However, successfully achieving a balanced load comes with challenges of its own. First, you must ensure that there's enough space between the areas or zones being melted by the lasers. If they are too close together, you could experience overheating, which deforms the part, lingering gas that obscures other beams, or loose powder landing in another laser's path. Intelligent software tools such as the ones we are developing in the Materialise Build Processor can overcome these hurdles by optimizing load balancing, ensuring the laser path for all lasers are being scanned against the gas flow and avoiding overheating.

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 21:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 -4,78 M -5,83 M -5,83 M
Net Debt 2021 0,65 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 163
Free-Float 15,0%
Materialise NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MATERIALISE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,27 €
Last Close Price 22,14 €
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-50.21%1 462
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.09%1 880 484
SEA LIMITED27.22%132 808
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.72%97 622
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.60%60 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.25%58 596