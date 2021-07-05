Log in
Reduce and Rethink: How to Take a Proactive Approach to Waste Reduction with Additive Manufacturing

07/05/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Committed to waste reduction

Unfortunately, sustainability has become something of a buzzword that companies seem to ping pong across their communication channels. It is a far more complex concept that needs proper understanding and a high level of commitment. Since our humble beginnings, we have been focused on contributing to a better and healthier world, thinking about generations to come. As Fried Vancraen, CEO at Materialise, explains: 'Sustainability is about meeting the real needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.'

Considering there aren't many insights about the full impact of AM on the environment and the people, we are committed to investigating further the consequences of this technology. Over the last few years, we have expanded our sustainability objectives and raised awareness about the importance of research.

We defined the key goals to reach by 2025 and are taking actionable steps that align with our long-term strategy. By asking questions like 'What can we do to make AM more sustainable?' and 'How can AM be applied as the most sustainable choice?', we are seeking new ways to design and create solutions that will empower ourselves and our customers to be more sustainable.

'Materialise is committed to investing in the additive manufacturing knowledge, so we can empower our customers and partners to make the right choices for a sustainable future. This information is essential to avoid greenwashing and to focus on the right kinds of innovations and to start having a real impact,' explains Fried.

Materialise NV published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


REDUCE AND RETHINK : How to Take a Proactive Approach to Waste Reduction with Ad..
PU
European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
MATERIALISE  : The 3D Technology Behind NYU Langone's Groundbreaking Double Hand..
PU
European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
MATERIALISE  : Introduces 3D Printing Service Using up to 100% Re-used Powder
PU
&LDQUO;LONG-TERM VISION AND ADAPTABI : Belgian Mobility Policy Chief Visits Mate..
PU
European ADRs Down Monday as Ryanair, Carnival, Shell Drop
MT
European ADRs Down More Than 2% Friday as Banks, Drillers Drop
MT
MATERIALISE  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing On Upward Tract This Afternoon
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 -4,77 M -5,66 M -5,66 M
Net cash 2021 1,70 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -225x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 205
Free-Float 15,0%
Technical analysis trends MATERIALISE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,27 €
Average target price 30,72 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilfried Vancraen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Leys Executive Chairman
Hilde Ingelaere Director & Executive Vice President-Medical
Bart van der Schueren Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERIALISE NV-55.64%1 376
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.83%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.50%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.29%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.34%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.29%63 952