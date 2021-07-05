Reduce and Rethink: How to Take a Proactive Approach to Waste Reduction with Additive Manufacturing

Committed to waste reduction

Unfortunately, sustainability has become something of a buzzword that companies seem to ping pong across their communication channels. It is a far more complex concept that needs proper understanding and a high level of commitment. Since our humble beginnings, we have been focused on contributing to a better and healthier world, thinking about generations to come. As Fried Vancraen, CEO at Materialise, explains: 'Sustainability is about meeting the real needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.'

Considering there aren't many insights about the full impact of AM on the environment and the people, we are committed to investigating further the consequences of this technology. Over the last few years, we have expanded our sustainability objectives and raised awareness about the importance of research.

We defined the key goals to reach by 2025 and are taking actionable steps that align with our long-term strategy. By asking questions like 'What can we do to make AM more sustainable?' and 'How can AM be applied as the most sustainable choice?', we are seeking new ways to design and create solutions that will empower ourselves and our customers to be more sustainable.

'Materialise is committed to investing in the additive manufacturing knowledge, so we can empower our customers and partners to make the right choices for a sustainable future. This information is essential to avoid greenwashing and to focus on the right kinds of innovations and to start having a real impact,' explains Fried.