SYENSQO : Berenberg initiates 'buy' coverage

Berenberg announced on Tuesday that it had initiated coverage of Syensqo shares with a Buy recommendation and a price target of 117 euros.



From the analyst's point of view, the spin-off from Solvay represents the culmination of a process that has constantly characterized the chemical industry over the last ten years, namely that of a gradual shift from traditional markets to so-called "specialty" segments, generating greater profitability, cash flow and stock market valuation.



Beyond these purely sectoral considerations, however, the intermediary believes that Syensqo offers investors a 'rare' lever to position themselves in a specialty chemicals specialist with a cutting-edge portfolio.



