Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported fourth quarter and record full-year 2023 financial results, provided 2024 earnings guidance and shared an update on key strategic initiatives.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

  • Net sales were $421.0 million; value-added sales1 were $289.7 million
  • Net income was $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, diluted, and adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share

Full-Year 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $1.67 billion; value-added sales were $1.13 billion, a record for the company, up 1% from prior year despite significant semiconductor market weakness
  • Net income of $95.7 million, versus $86.0 million in the prior year
  • Earnings per share of $4.58, diluted, versus $4.14 in the prior year, and record adjusted earnings of $5.64 per share, versus $5.27 in the prior year, an increase of 7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $217.7 million, or 19.3% of value-added sales, both records for the company, versus $196.0 million, or 17.6% in the prior year, with 170 bps of margin expansion year on year

Newly Announced Customer Partnerships

  • Announced three new advancements as we continue to strengthen our organic pipeline
    • Secured a fourth order valued at $36 million to supply critical materials for space propulsion systems
    • Awarded $4 million from a government agency for the development of additive manufacturing processes for advanced materials to serve the Aerospace, Defense and Energy markets
    • Secured another customer contract to supply optical components for LIDAR technologies within NextGen autonomous vehicle applications in Europe

“I am proud of our global team for delivering another record year, despite the significant headwinds facing our largest end market,” Materion President and CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya said. “Our strong performance reflects the power of our diverse megatrend aligned portfolio, which continues to open new pathways for growth, and the importance of our relentless focus on driving operational excellence.”

“We have made remarkable progress expanding our margins, despite market softness,” Vijayvargiya said. “These efforts, combined with the continued strength of our organic pipeline, leave us well-positioned to take advantage of the market recoveries as they develop.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $421.0 million, compared to $434.6 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $289.7 million for the quarter, down 4% from prior year due to significant semiconductor market weakness, partially offset by strength in aerospace & defense.

Operating profit for the quarter was $27.6 million and net income was $19.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $39.2 million and net income of $28.8 million, or $1.38 per share, in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3 primarily related to targeted cost improvement initiatives and precision clad strip start-up costs, adjusted EBITDA was $53.3 million in the quarter, compared to $55.6 million in the prior year period. The strong performance was driven mainly by focused operational execution and improved mix, despite softer volume.

Adjusted net income was $29.6 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $1.49 per share in the prior year period.

FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Net sales for the year were $1.67 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in the prior year. Value-added sales were $1.13 billion for the year, up 1% from prior year due to strength in aerospace & defense and precision clad strip, offset by softness in several key end markets.

Operating profit for the year was $136.4 million and net income was $95.7 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $119.8 million and net income of $86.0 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Excluding special items, adjusted EBITDA for the year was $217.7 million, compared to $196.0 million in the prior year. The increase was driven mainly by strong operational performance, including the targeted cost improvement initiatives, and improved mix driven by new business.

Adjusted net income was $118.0 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $5.64 per diluted share, an increase of 7% compared to $5.27 per diluted share in the prior year.

OUTLOOK

While we expect some of our key end markets to remain challenged in the near term due to macroeconomic conditions, we expect another year of record results driven by our organic pipeline and close customer partnerships. We believe these growth drivers, along with continued operational excellence and targeted cost improvement initiatives, will help drive earnings growth. With this, we are guiding to the range of $6.10 to $6.50 for full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, an increase of 12% from prior year at the midpoint.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

FOOTNOTES

1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales
2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization
3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

Attachment 1

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(In thousands except per share amounts)

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Net sales

$

421,043

 

 

$

434,578

 

 

$

1,665,187

 

 

$

1,757,109

 

Cost of sales

 

341,328

 

 

 

336,159

 

 

 

1,316,145

 

 

 

1,413,229

 

Gross margin

 

79,715

 

 

 

98,419

 

 

 

349,042

 

 

 

343,880

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

 

39,858

 

 

 

46,672

 

 

 

157,911

 

 

 

169,338

 

Research and development expense

 

6,442

 

 

 

6,881

 

 

 

27,540

 

 

 

28,977

 

Restructuring expense (income)

 

630

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

3,824

 

 

 

1,573

 

Other — net

 

5,145

 

 

 

5,662

 

 

 

23,323

 

 

 

24,237

 

Operating profit

 

27,640

 

 

 

39,191

 

 

 

136,444

 

 

 

119,755

 

Other non-operating (income) expense—net

 

(569

)

 

 

(1,738

)

 

 

(2,710

)

 

 

(5,250

)

Interest expense — net

 

8,503

 

 

 

7,580

 

 

 

31,323

 

 

 

21,905

 

Income before income taxes

 

19,706

 

 

 

33,349

 

 

 

107,831

 

 

 

103,100

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

238

 

 

 

4,585

 

 

 

12,129

 

 

 

17,110

 

Net income

$

19,468

 

 

$

28,764

 

 

$

95,702

 

 

$

85,990

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

$

0.94

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

4.64

 

 

$

4.19

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

$

0.93

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

4.58

 

 

$

4.14

 

Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

20,644

 

 

 

20,537

 

 

 

20,619

 

 

 

20,511

 

Diluted

 

20,936

 

 

 

20,790

 

 

 

20,911

 

 

 

20,760

 

Attachment 2

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(Thousands)

 

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

13,294

 

 

$

13,101

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

192,747

 

 

 

215,211

 

Inventories, net

 

 

441,597

 

 

 

423,080

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

61,744

 

 

 

39,056

 

Total current assets

 

 

709,382

 

 

 

690,448

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

3,265

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

 

1,281,622

 

 

 

1,209,205

 

Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

(766,939

)

 

 

(760,440

)

Property, plant, and equipment—net

 

 

514,683

 

 

 

448,765

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

 

 

57,645

 

 

 

64,249

 

Intangible assets

 

 

133,571

 

 

 

143,219

 

Other assets

 

 

21,664

 

 

 

22,535

 

Goodwill

 

 

320,873

 

 

 

319,498

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,762,726

 

 

$

1,691,979

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

38,597

 

 

$

21,105

 

Accounts payable

 

 

125,663

 

 

 

107,899

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

25,912

 

 

 

35,543

 

Other liabilities and accrued items

 

 

45,773

 

 

 

54,993

 

Income taxes

 

 

5,207

 

 

 

3,928

 

Unearned revenue

 

 

13,843

 

 

 

15,496

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

254,995

 

 

 

238,964

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

13,300

 

 

 

12,181

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

53,817

 

 

 

59,055

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

13,744

 

 

 

13,876

 

Retirement and post-employment benefits

 

 

26,334

 

 

 

20,422

 

Unearned income

 

 

103,983

 

 

 

107,736

 

Long-term income taxes

 

 

3,815

 

 

 

665

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

20,109

 

 

 

28,214

 

Long-term debt

 

 

387,576

 

 

 

410,876

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

885,053

 

 

 

799,990

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,762,726

 

 

$

1,691,979

 

Attachment 3

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(Thousands)

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

95,702

 

 

$

85,990

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

61,644

 

 

 

53,436

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense

 

1,712

 

 

 

1,734

 

Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash)

 

10,092

 

 

 

8,813

 

Amortization of pension and post-retirement costs

 

(1,318

)

 

 

(146

)

(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

20

 

 

 

14

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(7,005

)

 

 

1,733

 

Net pension curtailments and settlements

 

142

 

 

 

(551

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

 

23,359

 

 

 

(4,377

)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

 

(18,700

)

 

 

(63,986

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets

 

(22,663

)

 

 

(1,604

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

6,631

 

 

 

12,860

 

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

 

(17,361

)

 

 

207

 

Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable

 

3,771

 

 

 

154

 

Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments

 

16,676

 

 

 

21,942

 

Other — net

 

(8,288

)

 

 

(261

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

144,414

 

 

 

115,958

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(2,971

)

Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment

 

(110,550

)

 

 

(77,608

)

Payments for mine development

 

(9,326

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

654

 

 

 

850

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(119,222

)

 

 

(79,729

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings under credit facilities, net

 

8,065

 

 

 

230

 

Repayment of debt

 

(15,415

)

 

 

(19,299

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(1,645

)

 

 

(2,736

)

Cash dividends paid

 

(10,621

)

 

 

(10,160

)

Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards

 

(5,234

)

 

 

(3,593

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(24,850

)

 

 

(35,558

)

Effects of exchange rate changes

 

(149

)

 

 

(2,032

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

193

 

 

 

(1,361

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

13,101

 

 

 

14,462

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

13,294

 

 

$

13,101

 

Attachment 4

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(Millions)

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

201.1

 

$

197.6

 

 

$

755.5

 

$

671.5

 

Electronic Materials

 

193.9

 

 

209.3

 

 

 

805.8

 

 

971.9

 

Precision Optics

 

26.0

 

 

27.7

 

 

 

103.9

 

 

113.7

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

421.0

 

$

434.6

 

 

$

1,665.2

 

$

1,757.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Pass-through Metal Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

15.1

 

$

20.0

 

 

$

66.9

 

$

82.0

 

Electronic Materials

 

116.2

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

471.1

 

 

559.1

 

Precision Optics

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

Other

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

1.5

 

Total

$

131.3

 

$

131.6

 

 

$

538.1

 

$

642.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

186.0

 

$

177.6

 

 

$

688.6

 

$

589.5

 

Electronic Materials

 

77.7

 

 

97.8

 

 

 

334.7

 

 

412.8

 

Precision Optics

 

26.0

 

 

27.7

 

 

 

103.8

 

 

113.6

 

Other

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

(1.5

)

Total

$

289.7

 

$

303.0

 

 

$

1,127.1

 

$

1,114.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials(1)

$

50.5

 

$

57.7

 

 

$

216.5

 

$

175.1

 

Electronic Materials(1)

 

21.5

 

 

31.5

 

 

 

100.4

 

 

131.5

 

Precision Optics(1)

 

7.7

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

32.1

 

 

37.3

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total(1)

$

79.7

 

$

98.4

 

 

$

349.0

 

$

343.9

 

(1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8

Note: Quarterly information presented within this document and previously disclosed quarterly information may not equal the total computed for the year due to rounding

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(Millions)

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Operating Profit (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

33.0

 

 

$

37.6

 

 

$

143.9

 

 

$

101.4

 

Electronic Materials

 

3.8

 

 

 

12.3

 

 

 

28.6

 

 

 

51.3

 

Precision Optics

 

(0.4

)

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

(2.0

)

 

 

1.9

 

Other

 

(8.8

)

 

 

(11.8

)

 

 

(34.1

)

 

 

(34.8

)

Total

$

27.6

 

 

$

39.2

 

 

$

136.4

 

 

$

119.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Operating (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

0.2

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

$

0.5

 

Electronic Materials

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

Precision Optics

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(1.3

)

Other

 

(0.7

)

 

 

(1.2

)

 

 

(2.7

)

 

 

(4.4

)

Total

$

(0.6

)

 

$

(1.7

)

 

$

(2.8

)

 

$

(5.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

7.6

 

 

$

6.8

 

 

$

31.2

 

 

$

24.3

 

Electronic Materials

 

4.3

 

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

17.0

 

 

 

16.5

 

Precision Optics

 

2.6

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

11.3

 

 

 

10.5

 

Other

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

2.1

 

Total

$

15.1

 

 

$

14.2

 

 

$

61.6

 

 

$

53.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

40.4

 

 

$

44.3

 

 

$

174.5

 

 

$

125.2

 

Electronic Materials

 

8.2

 

 

 

16.5

 

 

 

45.7

 

 

 

67.8

 

Precision Optics

 

2.2

 

 

 

4.4

 

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

13.7

 

Other

 

(7.5

)

 

 

(10.1

)

 

 

(29.3

)

 

 

(28.3

)

Total

$

43.3

 

 

$

55.1

 

 

$

200.8

 

 

$

178.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

5.6

 

 

$

 

 

$

6.7

 

 

$

6.8

 

Electronic Materials

 

2.8

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

8.2

 

Precision Optics

 

1.6

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

0.3

 

Other

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

2.3

 

Total

$

10.0

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

16.9

 

 

$

17.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

46.0

 

 

$

44.3

 

 

$

181.2

 

 

$

132.0

 

Electronic Materials

 

11.0

 

 

 

17.1

 

 

 

53.0

 

 

 

76.0

 

Precision Optics

 

3.8

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

12.7

 

 

 

14.0

 

Other

 

(7.5

)

 

 

(9.8

)

 

 

(29.2

)

 

 

(26.0

)

Total

$

53.3

 

 

$

55.6

 

 

$

217.7

 

 

$

196.0

 

 

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

(2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5.

Attachment 5

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

Net sales

$

421.0

 

 

 

$

434.6

 

 

 

 

$

1,665.2

 

 

 

$

1,757.1

 

 

 

Pass-through metal cost

 

131.3

 

 

 

 

131.6

 

 

 

 

 

538.1

 

 

 

 

642.7

 

 

 

Value-added sales

$

289.7

 

 

 

$

303.0

 

 

 

 

$

1,127.1

 

 

 

$

1,114.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

19.5

 

6.7

%

 

$

28.8

 

 

9.5

%

 

$

95.7

 

8.5

%

 

$

86.0

 

 

7.7

%

Income tax expense

 

0.2

 

0.1

%

 

 

4.5

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

12.2

 

1.1

%

 

 

17.1

 

 

1.5

%

Interest expense - net

 

8.5

 

2.9

%

 

 

7.6

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

31.3

 

2.8

%

 

 

21.9

 

 

2.0

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

15.1

 

5.2

%

 

 

14.2

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

61.6

 

5.5

%

 

 

53.4

 

 

4.8

%

Consolidated EBITDA

$

43.3

 

14.9

%

 

$

55.1

 

 

18.2

%

 

$

200.8

 

17.8

%

 

$

178.4

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and cost reduction

$

4.2

 

1.4

%

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

11.1

 

1.0

%

 

$

1.5

 

 

0.1

%

Pension settlement

 

0.2

 

0.1

%

 

 

(0.5

)

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

0.2

 

%

 

 

(0.5

)

 

%

Additional start up resources and scrap

 

5.6

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

5.6

 

0.5

%

 

 

4.1

 

 

0.4

%

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

%

 

 

1.0

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

12.5

 

 

1.1

%

Total special items

 

10.0

 

3.5

%

 

 

0.5

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

16.9

 

1.5

%

 

 

17.6

 

 

1.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53.3

 

18.4

%

 

$

55.6

 

 

18.3

%

 

$

217.7

 

19.3

%

 

$

196.0

 

 

17.6

%

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 6, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as restructuring and cost reductions (which includes costs associated with temporarily idled facilities as a result of decreased demand), additional start up resources and scrap and merger and acquisition costs. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December

31, 2023

 

Diluted

EPS

 

December

31, 2022

 

Diluted

EPS

 

December

31, 2023

 

Diluted

EPS

 

December

31, 2022

 

Diluted

EPS

Net income and EPS

$

19.5

 

 

$

0.93

 

$

28.8

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

95.7

 

 

$

4.58

 

$

86.0

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and cost reduction

 

4.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.1

 

 

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

Additional start up resources and scrap

 

5.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.5

 

 

 

Pension settlement

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

Provision for income taxes (1)

 

(2.4

)

 

 

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

 

 

(4.4

)

 

 

 

 

(3.9

)

 

 

Total special items

 

7.6

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

12.5

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

13.7

 

 

 

0.66

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

$

27.1

 

 

$

1.29

 

$

28.5

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

108.2

 

 

$

5.17

 

$

99.7

 

 

$

4.80

Acquisition amortization (net of tax)

 

2.5

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

2.4

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

0.47

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS excl. amortization

$

29.6

 

 

$

1.41

 

$

30.9

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

118.0

 

 

$

5.64

 

$

109.5

 

 

$

5.27

(1) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of certain discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.

Attachment 7

Reconciliation of Segment Net sales to Segment Value-added sales and Segment EBITDA to Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)

Performance Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

Net sales

$

201.1

 

 

 

 

$

197.6

 

 

 

 

$

755.5

 

 

 

 

$

671.5

 

 

 

Pass-through metal cost

 

15.1

 

 

 

 

 

20.0

 

 

 

 

 

66.9

 

 

 

 

 

82.0

 

 

 

Value-added sales

$

186.0

 

 

 

 

$

177.6

 

 

 

 

$

688.6

 

 

 

 

$

589.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

40.4

 

 

21.7

%

 

$

44.3

 

 

24.9

%

 

$

174.5

 

 

25.3

%

 

$

125.2

 

 

21.2

%

Restructuring and cost reduction

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

1.1

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

%

Additional start up resources and scrap

 

5.6

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

5.6

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

4.1

 

 

0.7

%

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

2.7

 

 

0.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46.0

 

 

24.7

%

 

$

44.3

 

 

24.9

%

 

$

181.2

 

 

26.3

%

 

$

132.0

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronic Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December 31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December 31, 2022

 

% of VA

 

December 31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December 31, 2022

 

% of VA

Net sales

$

193.9

 

 

 

 

$

209.3

 

 

 

 

$

805.8

 

 

 

 

$

971.9

 

 

 

Pass-through metal cost

 

116.2

 

 

 

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

 

 

471.1

 

 

 

 

 

559.1

 

 

 

Value-added sales

$

77.7

 

 

 

 

$

97.8

 

 

 

 

$

334.7

 

 

 

 

$

412.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

8.2

 

 

10.6

%

 

$

16.5

 

 

16.9

%

 

$

45.7

 

 

13.7

%

 

$

67.8

 

 

16.4

%

Restructuring and cost reduction

 

2.8

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

7.3

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.2

%

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

 

%

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

7.4

 

 

1.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11.0

 

 

14.2

%

 

$

17.1

 

 

17.5

%

 

$

53.0

 

 

15.8

%

 

$

76.0

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Precision Optics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

Net sales

$

26.0

 

 

 

 

$

27.7

 

 

 

 

$

103.9

 

 

 

 

$

113.7

 

 

 

Pass-through metal cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Value-added sales

$

26.0

 

 

 

 

$

27.7

 

 

 

 

$

103.8

 

 

 

 

$

113.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

2.2

 

 

8.5

%

 

$

4.4

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

9.9

 

 

9.5

%

 

$

13.7

 

 

12.1

%

Restructuring and cost reduction

 

1.4

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.5

%

Pension settlement

 

0.2

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

(0.5

)

 

(1.8

)%

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(0.5

)

 

(0.4

)%

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

 

%

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.8

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

4.0

 

 

14.4

%

 

$

12.7

 

 

12.2

%

 

$

14.0

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2023

 

% of VA

 

December

31, 2022

 

% of VA

EBITDA

$

(7.5

)

 

 

 

$

(10.1

)

 

 

 

$

(29.3

)

 

 

 

$

(28.3

)

 

 

Restructuring and cost reduction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(7.5

)

 

 

 

$

(9.8

)

 

 

 

$

(29.2

)

 

 

 

$

(26.0

)

 

 

Attachment 8

 

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

50.5

 

$

57.7

 

$

216.5

 

$

175.1

Electronic Materials

 

21.5

 

 

31.5

 

 

100.4

 

 

131.5

Precision Optics

 

7.7

 

 

9.2

 

 

32.1

 

 

37.3

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

79.7

 

$

98.4

 

$

349.0

 

$

343.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

5.6

 

$

 

$

6.4

 

$

6.7

Electronic Materials

 

1.5

 

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

5.0

Precision Optics

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

8.1

 

$

 

$

11.6

 

$

11.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

56.1

 

$

57.7

 

$

222.9

 

$

181.8

Electronic Materials

 

23.0

 

 

31.5

 

 

104.3

 

 

136.5

Precision Optics

 

8.7

 

 

9.2

 

 

33.4

 

 

37.3

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

87.8

 

$

98.4

 

$

360.6

 

$

355.6

(1) Special items impacting gross margin represent restructuring and cost reduction and additional start up resources and scrap in 2023 and merger and acquisition costs in 2022.

 