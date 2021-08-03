Materion Corporation : Reports Strong Second Quarter Financial Results and Raises Full Year Outlook 08/03/2021 | 07:04am EDT Send by mail :

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high performing advanced materials, today reported strong second quarter financial results and raised its 2021 outlook. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Net sales were $371.0 million compared to $271.5 million in the prior year period; value-added sales increased 31% year on year to a record $207.9 million for the quarter Operating profit of $20.7 million; adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $22.1 million, or 10.6% of value-added sales, a 260 basis point margin expansion year-over-year Net income of $0.87 per share, diluted; adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, an increase of 91% compared to $0.45 in the prior year period Construction of new leading-edge manufacturing facility for customer funded engineered precision clad strip project nears completion; continuing to ship product from existing facility Full Year 2021 Outlook Full year outlook raised to $3.25 – $3.45, an increase of 65% versus prior year at the midpoint “We posted exceptional results in the second quarter, with above market revenue growth, meaningful margin expansion and strong earnings,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am very proud of our team’s focus and dedication to serving our customers’ strong demand while continuing to execute on our key strategic initiatives. Based on our first half performance, continued market strength and a robust organic pipeline, we are increasing our outlook for the remainder of the year.” SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Net sales for the second quarter were $371.0 million, compared to $271.5 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales of $207.9 million were a record for any quarter, up 31% from the prior year quarter. Strong performance across several key end markets, including semiconductor, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics drove the value-added sales growth. Operating profit for the second quarter was $20.7 million, and net income was $17.9 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to an operating profit of $7.6 million and net income of $5.8 million in the prior year period. Excluding special items, detailed in the attached tables, adjusted EBIT was $22.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of 73% versus the prior-year period. Strong commercial execution, favorable mix, and improved operating performance drove the increase. Adjusted net income was $17.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, an increase of 91% compared to $0.45 per share in the prior year period. OUTLOOK We continue to see strength in our organic pipeline and good underlying demand across our end markets. Based on our first half performance and improved outlook, we expect adjusted earnings per diluted share in the third quarter to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share, an increase of 64% from the third quarter of 2020 at the midpoint. We are raising full-year 2021 adjusted earnings to $3.25 to $3.45 per diluted share. The midpoint of the revised guidance represents a 65% increase from the prior year. ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 and 5 to this press release. CONFERENCE CALL Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 3, 2021. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company’s website at www.materion.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com. By phone, please dial (877) 407-0778. Callers outside the U.S. can dial (201) 689-8565. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2021 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331; please reference replay ID number 39482. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity; the global economy, including the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns and sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses, including the integration of Optics Balzers; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions, including, without limitation, the acquisition of Optics Balzers being accretive in the expected timeframe or at all; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal financing fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions on operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including the COVID-19 pandemic; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* Net sales $ 370,999 $ 271,468 $ 725,385 $ 549,414 Cost of sales 301,418 224,513 589,008 457,889 Gross margin 69,581 46,955 136,377 91,525 Selling, general, and administrative expense 38,060 32,852 74,836 63,596 Research and development expense 6,604 4,502 12,810 8,687 Impairment charges — — — 10,766 Restructuring expense (income) — 2,387 (378 ) 4,551 Other — net 4,194 (357 ) 8,668 1,922 Operating profit 20,723 7,571 40,441 2,003 Other non-operating income—net (1,277 ) (851 ) (2,553 ) (1,795 ) Interest expense — net 858 1,259 1,619 1,505 Income before income taxes 21,142 7,163 41,375 2,293 Income tax expense 3,274 1,360 6,740 368 Net income $ 17,868 $ 5,803 $ 34,635 $ 1,925 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.87 $ 0.29 $ 1.70 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.87 $ 0.28 $ 1.68 $ 0.09 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,429 20,317 20,402 20,350 Diluted 20,651 20,554 20,647 20,587 *Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory method, as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) July 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,345 $ 25,878 Accounts receivable, net 179,326 166,447 Inventories, net 290,739 250,778 Prepaid and other current assets 22,155 20,896 Total current assets 516,565 463,999 Deferred income taxes 1,909 3,134 Property, plant, and equipment 1,052,464 998,312 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (702,903 ) (688,626 ) Property, plant, and equipment—net 349,561 309,686 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 58,833 62,089 Intangible assets, net 50,851 54,672 Other assets 21,724 19,364 Goodwill 142,054 144,916 Total Assets $ 1,141,497 $ 1,057,860 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 435 $ 1,937 Accounts payable 80,600 55,640 Salaries and wages 27,505 18,809 Other liabilities and accrued items 36,930 40,887 Income taxes 4,837 1,898 Unearned revenue 10,920 7,713 Total current liabilities 161,227 126,884 Other long-term liabilities 17,477 17,002 Operating lease liabilities 53,736 56,761 Finance lease liabilities 18,410 20,539 Retirement and post-employment benefits 40,001 41,877 Unearned income 95,290 86,761 Deferred income taxes 14,817 15,864 Long-term debt 58,838 36,542 Shareholders’ equity 681,701 655,630 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,141,497 $ 1,057,860 Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Thousands) July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,635 $ 1,925 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 19,063 23,522 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 364 364 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 3,512 3,966 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 367 (723 ) Impairment charges — 10,766 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,941 ) 5,331 Inventory (40,651 ) (18,446 ) Prepaid and other current assets (1,718 ) (7,264 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,403 (7,634 ) Unearned revenue 3,246 (257 ) Interest and taxes payable 2,868 1,058 Unearned income due to customer prepayments 8,043 26,713 Other-net (126 ) (2,888 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,065 36,433 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (57,712 ) (32,034 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 603 33 Net cash used in investing activities (57,109 ) (32,001 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit agreement, net 22,500 150,000 Repayment of long-term debt (1,654 ) (428 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,512 ) (626 ) Cash dividends paid (4,791 ) (4,582 ) Repurchase of common stock — (6,766 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (3,021 ) (2,025 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,522 135,573 Effects of exchange rate changes (11 ) 56 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,533 ) 140,061 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,878 125,007 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,345 $ 265,068 *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory method, as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBIT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* Net Sales Performance Alloys and Composites $ 125.3 $ 101.6 $ 239.4 $ 200.7 Advanced Materials 213.1 150.1 417.8 310.3 Precision Optics 32.6 19.8 68.2 38.4 Other — — — — Total $ 371.0 $ 271.5 $ 725.4 $ 549.4 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Alloys and Composites $ 16.7 $ 11.8 $ 30.0 $ 27.2 Advanced Materials 146.2 97.9 287.9 203.6 Precision Optics — 2.0 — 3.7 Other 0.2 0.7 1.0 1.9 Total $ 163.1 $ 112.4 $ 318.9 $ 236.4 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 108.6 $ 89.8 $ 209.4 $ 173.5 Advanced Materials 66.9 52.2 129.9 106.7 Precision Optics 32.6 17.8 68.2 34.7 Other (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (1.9 ) Total $ 207.9 $ 159.1 $ 406.5 $ 313.0 Gross Margin Performance Alloys and Composites $ 33.0 $ 24.0 $ 62.6 $ 44.8 Advanced Materials 25.0 16.4 48.8 34.2 Precision Optics 11.9 7.1 25.8 13.1 Other (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.8 ) (0.6 ) Total $ 69.6 $ 47.0 $ 136.4 $ 91.5 Operating Profit (Loss) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 17.3 $ 6.9 $ 30.8 $ 10.4 Advanced Materials 8.3 4.7 17.2 9.7 Precision Optics 2.6 2.1 7.2 (7.5 ) Other (7.5 ) (6.1 ) (14.8 ) (10.6 ) Total $ 20.7 $ 7.6 $ 40.4 $ 2.0 *Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory method, as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ — $ 4.2 $ — $ 7.8 Advanced Materials — 0.6 — 0.7 Precision Optics 0.1 0.3 0.4 11.1 Other — (0.8 ) 0.1 (0.7 ) Total $ 0.1 $ 4.3 $ 0.5 $ 18.9 Operating Profit (Loss) Excluding Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 17.3 $ 11.1 $ 30.8 $ 18.2 Advanced Materials 8.3 5.3 17.2 10.4 Precision Optics 2.7 2.4 7.6 3.6 Other (7.5 ) (6.9 ) (14.7 ) (11.3 ) Total $ 20.8 $ 11.9 $ 40.9 $ 20.9 Non-Operating (Income) Expense Performance Alloys and Composites $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Advanced Materials — — — — Precision Optics (0.2 ) — (0.4 ) — Other (1.3 ) (1.0 ) (2.5 ) (2.1 ) Total $ (1.3 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (2.6 ) $ (1.8 ) EBIT Excluding Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 17.1 $ 11.0 $ 30.5 $ 17.9 Advanced Materials 8.3 5.3 17.2 10.4 Precision Optics 2.9 2.4 8.0 3.6 Other (6.2 ) (5.9 ) (12.2 ) (9.2 ) Total $ 22.1 $ 12.8 $ 43.5 $ 22.7 *Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory method, as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. During the first half of 2021, the Company added ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium to its definition of value-added sales as the costs of these materials are treated as pass-through. Prior period value-added sales amounts have been recast to reflect this change. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales. The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals. Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Profitability (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions except per share amounts) July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* July 2, 2021 June 26, 2020* GAAP as Reported Net sales $ 371.0 $ 271.5 $ 725.4 $ 549.4 Operating profit 20.7 7.6 40.4 2.0 Non-operating income (1.3 ) (0.9 ) (2.6 ) (1.8 ) Net income 17.9 5.8 34.6 1.9 Shares outstanding - Diluted 20,651 20,554 20,647 20,587 EPS - Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.28 $ 1.68 $ 0.09 Operating Profit Special Items Impairment charges $ — $ — $ — $ 10.8 Non-cash inventory adjustment — — — 1.3 Cost reduction initiatives 0.1 2.4 0.4 4.6 COVID-19 related costs — 2.7 — 2.9 Merger and acquisition costs — 1.4 0.1 1.5 Foreign currency hedge gain — (2.2 ) — (2.2 ) Total Operating Profit Special Items $ 0.1 $ 4.3 $ 0.5 $ 18.9 Operating Profit Special Items - net of tax $ 0.1 $ 3.3 $ 0.4 $ 14.5 Tax Special Items $ (0.1 ) $ — $ (0.3 ) $ 0.7 Special items per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ — $ 0.75 Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Profitability Value-added (VA) sales $ 207.9 $ 159.1 $ 406.5 $ 313.0 Operating profit 20.8 11.9 40.9 20.9 Operating profit % of VA 10.0 % 7.5 % 10.1 % 6.7 % EBIT 22.1 12.8 43.5 22.7 EBIT % of VA 10.6 % 8.0 % 10.7 % 7.3 % Net income 17.8 9.1 34.7 17.1 EPS - Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.45 $ 1.68 $ 0.84 *Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory method, as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 4, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as non-cash impairment charges, non-cash inventory adjustments, cost reduction initiatives (i.e., severance), COVID-19 related costs, merger and acquisition costs, certain foreign currency hedge gains, and certain discrete income tax items from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. 