Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder's Meeting on May 4

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) on May 4, 2022 at 8:30am (EST). The virtual meeting and live audio webcast will be accessible through the company’s website at www.Materion.com in the Investor Relations section.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 7, 2022, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

