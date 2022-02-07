Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Materion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder's Meeting on May 4

02/07/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) on May 4, 2022 at 8:30am (EST). The virtual meeting and live audio webcast will be accessible through the company’s website at www.Materion.com in the Investor Relations section.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 7, 2022, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MATERION CORPORATION
04:33pMaterion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder's Meeting on May 4
BU
02/03Materion Corporation to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results on..
BU
02/01Materion Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share; Payable March 11 to Sharehold..
MT
02/01 Materion Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/01Materion Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for the First Quarter 2022, Paya..
CI
01/14MATERION : Report of Independent Auditors - Form 8-K/A
PU
01/14MATERION CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/06INSIDER SELL : Materion
MT
2021MATERION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Materion to Host Fireside Chat at Baird Virtual Investor Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATERION CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 541 M - -
Net income 2021 74,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 1 650 M 1 650 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float -
Chart MATERION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Materion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATERION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 80,75 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION-12.17%1 650
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-6.64%18 888
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.47%5 619
AURUBIS AG5.75%4 650
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-3.89%4 442
IMERYS9.30%3 872