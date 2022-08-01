Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Materion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20 2022-08-01 am EDT
81.29 USD   -0.79%
Materion Establishes New Facility to Accelerate Growth in the Semiconductor and Electric Vehicle Markets

08/01/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high-performing advanced materials, announced today that it has established a new facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accelerate the growth of advanced chemical solutions for the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) battery markets.

The new 150,000 square foot facility expands the company’s capacity to produce Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) materials for the most sophisticated semiconductor chips and provide advanced chemicals for the development of next-generation battery technology for EV’s. Production capabilities are expected to ramp up during the first half of next year.

“This expansion is in direct response to the confidence that our customers have in Materion as a critical partner in the development of game-changing technologies to advance growth aligned with these exciting megatrends,” President and CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya said. “We are proud of the role that we will play in the development of the most technically advanced semiconductor chips for a wide variety of applications as well as next-generation batteries that will support the broader adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

Building on Materion’s existing portfolio of electronic materials and premium thin film target solutions, the expansion of its ALD capabilities will significantly enhance the company’s position as a leading global supplier to the high-growth semiconductor industry. The move follows the company’s successful 2021 acquisition of the HCS-Electronic Materials business, which added tantalum- and niobium- based solutions to Materion’s portfolio of precious and non-precious metal targets, extending the company’s global reach and expanding its position with leading semiconductor chip manufacturers.

On the EV front, Materion is working with a number of leading battery manufacturers on the development of inorganic chemicals to be used in their next-generation battery solutions focused on enabling longer range, faster-charging and enhanced safety. Following a multi-year R&D partnership, one specific customer is funding $6 million to establish a prototype line in the new Milwaukee facility. Materion’s relationships with next-generation battery customers are expected to further strengthen the company’s already strong position as a critical supplier to the automotive market, as today the company develops advanced materials for use in a wide variety of applications that include battery and electric connectors and lidar optics.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the acquisition of HCS-Electronic Materials, including any expected synergies; our ability to successfully integrate the HCS-Electronic Materials business and other such acquisitions and achieve the expected results of the acquisition, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity; the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions, and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Materion’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions on operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 830 M - -
Net income 2022 93,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 1 681 M 1 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 443
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart MATERION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Materion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATERION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 81,94 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick CTO & President-Precision Coatings
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION-10.88%1 681
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-0.57%19 861
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.89.97%9 426
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.04%6 873
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.98%3 967
AURUBIS AG-20.26%3 127