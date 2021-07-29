Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Materion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Materion : Expands ToughMet® Product Line to Meet Market Growth Projections for Heavy Industrial Equipment

07/29/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advanced materials leader Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) has expanded its ToughMet® product line with ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy, a new cost-optimized, high-performance solution that is engineered to meet demands specific to bushings and bearings in heavy equipment, including construction, mining, and forestry equipment as well as manufacturing equipment and industrial pump applications. The heavy equipment market is projected to experience a steady recovery from 2020 levels as companies increase their operations coming out of the pandemic. With ToughMet 2, Materion customers can solve materials challenges with a cost-effective solution as they ramp up operations to meet the growing market demands.

Since their introduction more than 20 years ago, ToughMet products have set new standards for reliability in harsh environments with their high strength, anti-galling and wear resistance properties. ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy is designed to meet the requirements of heavy equipment manufacturers looking for a material that efficiently solves high friction and premature wear issues typically encountered in heavy equipment bushing and bearing applications. The cost of the new ToughMet product is comparable to lower strength bronzes.

ToughMet 2 alloy is engineered to last longer, carry more load and require less maintenance than traditional bronzes and steel.

“Materion is focused on creating solutions that help our customers innovate and improve their operations and profitability,” said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “The ToughMet product line was developed to outperform other materials in harsh environments, and these alloys have consistently delivered outstanding results across a wide range of applications. We’re pleased to add ToughMet 2 to our portfolio to address the challenges specific to heavy equipment and manufacturing.”

ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy is available now for applications that have traditionally used steel or bronze bearing materials. Learn more at www.materion.com/toughmet.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Learn more at http://materion.com/about.

Or connect via:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MATERION CORPORATION
10:27aMATERION : Expands ToughMet® Product Line to Meet Market Growth Projections for ..
BU
07/23MATERION : to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
BU
07/20MATERION CORPORATION : Conference Call Scheduled
BU
06/18MATERION : KeyBanc Adjusts Materion's Price Target to $85 From $82, Keeps Overwe..
MT
06/15MATERION : to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
05/28MATERION : 2020 Conflict Minerals Report (opens in new window)
PU
05/26MATERION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17MATERION : Partners With Rubin Observatory To Give Astronomers A Deeper and Wide..
BU
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Materion Reports Option Conversion in Mist of 90-Day..
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Materion Converts Options in Mist of 90-Day Buying T..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 387 M - -
Net income 2021 64,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MATERION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Materion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATERION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 70,07 $
Average target price 90,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION9.97%1 429
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD55.74%23 207
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA18.13%17 486
GEM CO., LTD.62.37%8 364
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.60%4 616
AURUBIS AG34.59%4 414