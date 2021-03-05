Materion : Technology, Expertise Take Flight on NASA's Mars Mission

#MaterionOnMars

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has outfitted NASA’s Perseverance rover with a stellar array of advanced technologies from Materion’s unique product portfolio, marking the Company’s third rover mission to Mars.

Materion has provided optical filters for every NASA rover mission to the red planet, and the Company’s bandpass filters are a key component of the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera system. Its high-performance optical filters are also part of the weather station located on the boom of the rover. The Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) instrument will characterize the dust sizes and shapes and provide daily weather reporting and information on the radiation and wind patterns on Mars.

Materion’s AlBeMet® composites and Combo-Lid™ products are also on board for the Perseverance mission. The AlBeMet composite offers property sets that meet the demands of advanced technologies and applications in space structures. Its properties allow designers to reduce system size and the weight of components while minimizing stress from vibration. The Combo-Lid hermetically seals delicate circuits and intricate components, chosen for their long-life expectancy and extremely low failure rate required to meet crucial specifications in space exploration.

“We take tremendous pride in every mission we support and are honored to be a part of NASA’s latest space exploration journey with our advanced technology enabling solutions,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Materion has supported space exploration projects and aerospace missions since the early 1960s, including the design and development of advanced materials and components for The Hubble Space Telescope, Landsat, and more recent technology innovations like The James Webb Telescope, which is scheduled to launch in 2021.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

Learn more at (http://materion.com/About).

Or connect with us via:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005411/en/