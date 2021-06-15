Log in
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/15 02:28:30 pm
77.57 USD   +0.26%
02:14pMATERION  : to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
05/28MATERION  : 2020 Conflict Minerals Report (opens in new window)
PU
05/26MATERION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Materion : to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

06/15/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10 a.m. EDT. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MATERION CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 394 M - -
Net income 2021 64,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart MATERION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Materion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATERION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 88,50 $
Last Close Price 77,37 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION21.42%1 578
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD23.69%18 595
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA14.25%17 400
GEM CO., LTD.35.62%7 088
IMERYS12.31%4 461
AURUBIS AG25.57%4 230