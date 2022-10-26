Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Materion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
84.17 USD   +1.50%
04:36pMaterion to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/19Materion Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov. 2
BU
10/18KeyBanc Adjusts Materion's Price Target to $94 From $100, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Materion to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference

10/26/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference on November 9, 2022. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting an in-person fireside chat at 9:40 AM CDT and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 804 M - -
Net income 2022 93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 1 702 M 1 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 443
Free-Float 74,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick CTO & President-Precision Coatings
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION-9.80%1 702
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-31.77%12 730
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.17.32%7 341
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.29.82%6 059
IMERYS8.05%3 330
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.82%2 954