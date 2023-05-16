Advanced search
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
101.92 USD   -0.99%
Materion to Participate in KeyBanc's Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Materion : 2022 Annual Report
KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Materion to $131 From $130, Maintains Overweight Rating
Materion to Participate in KeyBanc's Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

05/16/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 31, 2023. Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer and John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 811 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 2 121 M 2 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 723
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends MATERION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 102,94 $
Average target price 129,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick CTO & President-Precision Optics
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION17.63%2 121
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-4.06%12 386
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.09%5 222
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-12.05%5 208
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.-0.03%4 641
AURUBIS AG0.47%3 634
