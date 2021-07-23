Log in
    MTRN   US5766901012

MATERION CORPORATION

(MTRN)
  
Materion : to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/23/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Jefferies institutional sales representative or Materion investor relations.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 387 M - -
Net income 2021 64,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 1 386 M 1 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 74,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jugal K. Vijayvargiya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelly M. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vinod M. Khilnani Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Tribick Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Steven J. Holt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATERION CORPORATION6.65%1 602
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD74.40%19 896
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA17.67%17 384
GEM CO., LTD.80.69%6 958
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-8.35%4 329
IMERYS-2.90%4 094