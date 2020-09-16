Matica Fintec S p A : launches the new S3600, best in class Instant Issuance Solution

Matica Fintec launches the new Instant Issuance solution for the personalization of debit and credit cards.

Nowadays consumers demand for immediacy: Matica S3600 is the perfect solution.

The new versatile system with multi-feeder is compliant with Visa® and Mastercard® requirements to print, emboss, indent financial cards at a branch level.

Fitting perfectly into any environment and easily integrated into a secure vault for restricted access, Matica S3600 is the best solution to issue high-quality embossed payment cards instantly.

The new Matica system is based on in-house solid and tested technologies, such as direct-to-card printing, embossing, and encoding modules and is the result of decades of experience in developing financial card personalization technology.

It is also the ideal solution to fit smoothly in multiple self-service kiosk designs thanks to the compact size and to the front manual feeder and eject.

What are the main features of Matica S3600?

full-color direct to card printing, embossing and indenting personalization

secure connectivity via USB, LAN with Single Wire Functionality (Smart Class Controller) or embedded PC

real time cloud monitoring

EMV® compliant

fully scalable with the option of three or six card feeders of 100 cards each

electronic and key control locks as standard security features

convenient front-facing input and output hopper

card retraction feature ensures secure card delivery

Availability

Matica S3600 is now available for sale contacting Matica Fintec directly at salesmatica@maticafintec.com or through our global partner network.

About Matica Fintec

Matica Fintec: MTF.IT

Matica Fintec is a global leader in the design, production and marketing of technological solutions for financial and governmental institutions. Its technologies make it possible to obtain the highest security standards for financial cards, identity cards, passports, driving licenses, access control cards and any other needs.

As an agile company, Matica Fintec provides a significant portfolio of secure ID solutions deployed in a broad number of sectors such as government, finance, aviation, transport and leisure - this includes technology that facilitates a large volume of cards (central issuance) as well as for more bespoke, niche numbers (instant issuance).

For further information, please visit maticafintec.com