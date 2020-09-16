Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.    MTNB

MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

(MTNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matinas BioPharma : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

September 2020

1

Forward-Looking Statement

MTNB

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, cash flow and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

2

Matinas Company Overview

MTNB

MAT9001

Potential Best-in-ClassOmega-3 Drug

  • Potential best-in-class drug focused on severe hypertriglyceridemia with potential expansion into multi- billion-dollar market
  • Head-to-headdata demonstrating superior triglyceride lowering and EPA levels against leading drug, Vascepa®
  • Key additional head to head data upcoming from ENHANCE-IT study vs. Vascepa
  • Clear differentiation from currently approved prescription omega-3 products

3

LNC PLATFORM

Lipid Nano-Crystal Delivery System

  • Safe, oral, targeted intracellular delivery of potent medicines
  • MAT2203: Oral Amphotericin B, a broad-spectrum antifungal agent. Program financially supported by the National Institutes of Health
  • EnACT study for MAT2203 in cryptococcal meningitis represents gateway opportunity for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. Expected cohort updates during 2020
  • Feasibility evaluations with three Big Pharma companies across multiple compounds

3

Key Milestones Support Investment Thesis

MTNB

MAT9001

Potential Best-in-ClassOmega-3 Drug

  • August 2020: Fully enrolled ENHANCE-IT study
  • Q3 2020: End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA
  • Q1 2021: Top-line data from ENHANCE-IT study
  • H1 2021: Commence Phase 3 in severe hypertriglyceridemia

LNC PLATFORM

Lipid Nano-Crystal Delivery System

  • Q3 2020: Phase 2 EnACT study - Cohort 1 fully enrolled
  • EnACT updates periodically throughout 2020/2021
  • H2 2020: MAT2501 grant decision from CF Foundation
  • LNC platform collaboration updates
  • H2 2021: Top Line data from EnACT study

$50M+ equity financing in January 2020 extends cash runway to early 2023,

through multiple data read-outs and class catalysts.

4

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
12:55pMATINAS BIOPHARMA : Investor Presentation
PU
08:53aMATINAS BIOPHARMA : Announces Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for M..
AQ
09/15MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Ot..
AQ
09/15MATINAS BIOPHARMA : Appoints Industry Veteran Natasha Giordano to Board of Direc..
AQ
09/15MATINAS BIOPHARMA : Announces Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for M..
AQ
09/15Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for ..
GL
09/14MATINAS BIOPHARMA : Appoints Industry Veteran Natasha Giordano to Board of Direc..
AQ
09/14Matinas BioPharma Appoints Industry Veteran Natasha Giordano to Board of Dire..
GL
09/10MATINAS BIOPHARMA : to Participate on Anti-Fungal CEO Panel During the M-VEST Vi..
AQ
09/10Matinas BioPharma to Participate on Anti-Fungal CEO Panel During the M-VEST V..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,87 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 176x
Capi. / Sales 2021 148x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,38 $
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Spread / Highest target 546%
Spread / Average Target 337%
Spread / Lowest Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerome D. Jabbour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert J. Conrad Chairman
Keith A. Kucinski Chief Financial Officer
Raphael J. Mannino Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Ferguson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.-65.91%154
LONZA GROUP57.81%45 583
CELLTRION, INC.64.09%33 536
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.60%31 504
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.53.05%30 427
MODERNA, INC.241.92%26 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group