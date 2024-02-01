Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on February 21, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on February 22, 2024. The call can be accessed via webcast or by telephone using the information set forth below. An online replay of the call and conference call materials will be accessible on the Investors section of Mativ’s website at ir.mativ.com shortly after the webcast is complete.

What: Mativ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812837645

Dial-in:

United States Toll-Free: +1-833-470-1428

International: +1-404-975-4839

Access Code: 657089

To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call.

