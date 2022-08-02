Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44 2022-08-02 pm EDT
20.79 USD   -4.76%
Mativ Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results

08/02/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Alpharetta, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company's second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on August 9, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss results on August 10, 2022. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of Mativ's second quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Mativ's second quarter earnings conference call

When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: https://ir.mativ.com/
This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384946671

How:
Call Participants -           
Canada (Toll-Free)                           +1-833-950-0062
Canada (Local)                                   +1-226-828-7575
U.S. (Toll-Free)                                  +1-844-200-6205
U.S. (Local)                                          +1-646-904-5544
International                                      +1-929-526-1599

Access code:                                      2155422

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local)                                            +0-204-525-0658
U.S. (Local)                                          +1-929-458-6194
U.S. (Toll-Free)                                  +1-866-813-9403
Canada                                                 +1-226-828-7578
International                                      +44-204-525-0658
Access code:                                      433296

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

Mark Chekanow
Director, Investor Relations
+1-770-569-4229


