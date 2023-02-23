Mativ : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws that are subject to the safe harbor created by such laws and other legal protections. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because actual results may differ materially from the results suggested by these statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation, except as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those described from time to time in our periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
Certain financial measures and comments contained in this presentation are "non-GAAP" financial measures. We believe that investors' understanding is enhanced by disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparison of our ongoing results of operations. All non-GAAP (Adjusted) figures are reconciled to closest GAAP measure in the appendix. All financial metrics are presented on a continuing operations basis unless noted otherwise; all per share metrics are on a diluted basis
The following terms/abbreviations are used throughout the presentation and are defined as follows: ATM - Advanced Technical Materials segment, FBS - Fiber-Based Solutions segment, P&SP - packaging and specialty paper, OP - operating profit, EBITDA - earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization, EPS - earnings per share
Due to the significance of the Neenah merger and the resulting change in our reportable segments, Mativ is providing the supplemental combined legacy financial information set forth in the tables below under the captions "Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Combined Legacy Neenah and SWM Results for Comparability" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Sales Results" to enhance its investors' ability to evaluate the Company's operating performance on a combined basis with Neenah. The purpose of the supplemental legacy combined financial information is to reflect changes to our reportable segments and to present certain non-GAAP financial measures on a combined company basis for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The supplemental combined legacy financial information in the attached schedules is not necessarily indicative of the operating results of the combined companies had the Neenah merger been completed at the beginning of or prior to the periods presented or of the operating results of the combined company in the future. The supplemental combined legacy financial information for periods prior to the date of the Neenah merger does not reflect cost savings or other synergies anticipated as a result of the merger. The supplemental combined legacy financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X of the SEC, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a different presentation.
Please refer to the Company's 8-k filed on December 22, 2022, which includes historical reconciliations of non-GAAP results for periods beginning with the first quarter of 2021, for additional information, as well as the 8-k and earnings release dated February 22, 2023 for fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 reconciliations.
Mativ 4Q 2022 Earnings Release Presentation
Strong 4Q: Adj. EBITDA Growth, Continued Pricing Benefits, Synergy Outlook Intact Entering 2023
As reported
Comparable*
($ millions, except EPS)
4Q:22
4Q:21
4Q:22
4Q:21
Sales
$660.1
$390.4
$660.1
$654.7
GAAP Income
$2.5
$53.3
N/A
N/A
GAAP EPS
$0.04
$1.68
N/A
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA
$92.4
$47.0
$92.4
$71.2
Adjusted EPS
$0.56
$0.36
N/A
N/A
4Q:22 Organic sales growth of 6% ex-currency
4Q:22 Comparable adj. EBITDA up 30%
Continued positive pricing actions exceeded input cost inflation
Exited 2022 with $20 million executed synergy run-rate, remain confident in $65 million total plan
Global demand choppiness amplified by customer-de-stocking
Despite uncertainties, synergy actions provide expected "built-in" profit gains in 2023
Note: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Comparable results, and organic sales growth are non-GAAP measures and reconciled in the appendix of this presentation
* See non-GAAP reconciliations for analyses of current period reported results compared to prior year period results of legacy Neenah and legacy SWM combined. Please refer
to reconciliations at the end of this presentation and in the 8-k and earnings release dated February 22, 2023 for additional details.
Controllable Synergies, Dynamic Environment
Global demand uncertainty, mixed signals on economies/inflation
De-Stocking
Following supply chain constraints and carrying excess inventory, customers are paring back
Release liners and protective solutions, highest sales growth and most resilient
P&SP and industrials (e.g., construction, autos) seeing more impact
Believe 60% of portfolio should demonstrate resilience in weak macro
Synergies
Fulfilled our synergy commitments for 2022, $20 million year-endrun-rate ($5 million realized in 2H:22)
On track for half of $65 million plan executed by mid-2023
Organization alignment on high-value synergy execution, controllable
Near-term synergy realization coupled with pricing discipline point to profit growth as we navigate uncertain environment
