August 2023

Our Ambition & Strategic Pillars

To be the global leader in specialty materials, consistently driving growth by engineering bold, innovative solutions that solve our customers' complex challenges

Lean Into Growth

Focus Our Efforts

Drive Value Creation

Investment Highlights

Investment Highlights

Repositioned for accelerated growth and de-leveraging

Leadership Positions

Collaborative and trusted supplier of choice

Accelerated Growth Potential

Strong end-markets, multiple category catalysts

Global Capabilities

Agile manufacturing and supply chain serving customers at point of demand

Material Sciences

Expertise across diverse technologies, delivering unique and innovative solutions

Cost Synergies

Highly achievable, clear pathway to multi- year margin expansion

Strong Financial Profile

Solid cash flow, balanced capital allocation, focus on de-leveraging

Global Leader in Specialty Materials

Formed from 2022 merger of SWM and Neenah

Advanced Technical

Materials (ATM)

  • GDP+ growth

Diversified

~80%

~20%

end-markets

of sales

of sales

  • Deep polymer, resin, coating expertise

Fiber-Based

Solutions (FBS)

  • High margin and cash flow
  • Sustainable alternatives
  • Advanced natural fiber capabilities

8/1/23: announced proposed transaction to divest Engineered Papers portion of FBS business with ≈ $530 million LTM sales

Post-divestiture highlights

• ≈ $2+ billion annual sales

• ≈ 13% Adjusted EBITDA margin

• Accelerated growth and de-

leveraging outlook

• Diversified and resilient

growth portfolio

Two complementary businesses came together to accelerate strategic execution, drive growth, and unlock value

4 NOTE: Sales breakdown based on 2022 sales excluding Engineered Papers business within FBS due to proposed divestiture

• Margin accelerators, including

$65M multi-year synergy plan

Global Scale and Footprint

100

Sales in 100+ countries

3

Manufacturing on three continents

6,000

Approximately

6,000 employees

≈30%

≈60%

Europe

North

≈10%

America

APAC

Manufacturing locations

5

NOTE: Reflects operations and geographical sales split adjusted for the proposed EP divestiture

