To be the global leader in specialty materials, consistently driving growth by engineering bold, innovative solutions that solve our customers' complex challenges
Lean Into Growth
Focus Our Efforts
Drive Value Creation
Investment Highlights
Repositioned for accelerated growth and de-leveraging
Leadership Positions
Collaborative and trusted supplier of choice
Accelerated Growth Potential
Strong end-markets, multiple category catalysts
Global Capabilities
Agile manufacturing and supply chain serving customers at point of demand
Material Sciences
Expertise across diverse technologies, delivering unique and innovative solutions
Cost Synergies
Highly achievable, clear pathway to multi- year margin expansion
Strong Financial Profile
Solid cash flow, balanced capital allocation, focus on de-leveraging
Global Leader in Specialty Materials
Formed from 2022 merger of SWM and Neenah
Advanced Technical
Materials (ATM)
GDP+ growth
• Diversified
~80%
~20%
end-markets
of sales
of sales
Deep polymer, resin, coating expertise
Fiber-Based
Solutions (FBS)
High margin and cash flow
Sustainable alternatives
Advanced natural fiber capabilities
8/1/23: announced proposed transaction to divest Engineered Papers portion of FBS business with ≈ $530 million LTM sales
Post-divestiture highlights
• ≈ $2+ billion annual sales
• ≈ 13% Adjusted EBITDA margin
• Accelerated growth and de-
leveraging outlook
• Diversified and resilient
growth portfolio
Two complementary businesses came together to accelerate strategic execution, drive growth, and unlock value
4 NOTE: Sales breakdown based on 2022 sales excluding Engineered Papers business within FBS due to proposed divestiture
• Margin accelerators, including
$65M multi-year synergy plan
Global Scale and Footprint
100
Sales in 100+ countries
3
Manufacturing on three continents
6,000
Approximately
6,000 employees
≈30%
≈60%
Europe
North
≈10%
America
APAC
Manufacturing locations
NOTE: Reflects operations and geographical sales split adjusted for the proposed EP divestiture
Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a specialty materials company. The Company offers a range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve customers' complex challenges, targeting premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets. The Company operates through two segments: Advanced Technical Materials (ATM) and Fiber-Based Solutions (FBS). The ATM segment provides solutions that filter and purify air and liquids, supports adhesive and protective applications, advances healing and wellness, and solves some of material science's demanding performance needs across a number of categories. The FBS segment leverages its natural fiber capabilities to provide specialty solutions for various end-uses, including sustainable packaging, imaging and communications, home and office, consumer goods, and other applications. Its portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of customers' products across multiple stages of the value chain.