    MATV   US8085411069

MATIV HOLDINGS, INC.

(MATV)
Mativ to Participate in January 2023 CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference

01/05/2023 | 04:34pm EST
Mativ Holdings, Inc. ("MATV" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATV) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the January 2023 CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, January 11, beginning at 8:45 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs5/matv/1613048 or through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.mativ.com.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company offers a wide range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve our customers’ most complex challenges. With over 7,500 employees worldwide, we manufacture on four continents and generate sales in more than 100 countries. The Company’s two operating segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets, from filtration to healthcare to sustainable packaging. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain, and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 183 M - -
Net income 2022 0,10 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 727x
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 97,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,82 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie A. Schertell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Wamser Chief Financial Officer
John D. Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Sarma Malladi Chief Information Officer
Omar Hoek Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATIV HOLDINGS, INC.4.40%1 199
AIR LIQUIDE4.44%76 594
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.89%71 812
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.27%42 144
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.46%27 971
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.0.75%18 915