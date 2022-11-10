ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WEBCAST DETAILS

10 NOVEMBER 2022

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX: MCE, "Matrix" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will webcast the proceedings of its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on 17 November 2022 at 10:00am (AWST).

The webcast will be an opportunity to view Matrix's AGM and for shareholders to submit online written questions during the meeting, as directed by the Chairman.

Shareholders wishing to join the AGM webcast should register online at URL:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2045259180080496141

Shareholders intending to ask questions via the webcast facility are requested to register for the webcast at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of the meeting to allow for their shareholding to be verified by the Company.

Matrix invites shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person or via the webcast to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email to the Company Secretary at companysec@matrixengineered.combefore 4:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

The webcast does not replace the physical AGM, whereby shareholders have the ability to vote. The Company strongly encourages shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person to lodge a proxy form prior to the AGM. Proxy votes must be received by 10:00am (AWST) on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. Any proxy vote received after that time will not be valid for the AGM. Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webcast facility.

This announcement was authorised for release by Paul Hardie, Joint Company Secretary.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: