    MCE   AU000000MCE6

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LTD

(MCE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:50 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.1950 AUD    0.00%
02:47aAnnual General Meeting : Webcast Details
PU
10/18Matrix Composites & Engineering : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/18Matrix Composites & Engineering : Letters to Shareholders - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Annual General Meeting: Webcast Details

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WEBCAST DETAILS

10 NOVEMBER 2022

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX: MCE, "Matrix" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will webcast the proceedings of its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on 17 November 2022 at 10:00am (AWST).

The webcast will be an opportunity to view Matrix's AGM and for shareholders to submit online written questions during the meeting, as directed by the Chairman.

Shareholders wishing to join the AGM webcast should register online at URL:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2045259180080496141

Shareholders intending to ask questions via the webcast facility are requested to register for the webcast at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of the meeting to allow for their shareholding to be verified by the Company.

Matrix invites shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person or via the webcast to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email to the Company Secretary at companysec@matrixengineered.combefore 4:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

The webcast does not replace the physical AGM, whereby shareholders have the ability to vote. The Company strongly encourages shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person to lodge a proxy form prior to the AGM. Proxy votes must be received by 10:00am (AWST) on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. Any proxy vote received after that time will not be valid for the AGM. Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webcast facility.

This announcement was authorised for release by Paul Hardie, Joint Company Secretary.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Aaron Begley

Brendan Cocks

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: +61 8 9412 1200

Ph: +61 8 9412 1200

Email: aaron.begley@matrixengineered.com

Email: brendan.cocks@matrixengineered.com

Media

Adrian Rauso

FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 9321 8533

Email: adrian.rauso@fticonsulting.com

About Matrix Composites & Engineering

Matrix Composites & Engineeringspecialises in the design, engineering, and manufacture of composite and advanced material technology solutions for the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defence, and transportation industries. With more than 20 years' experience, Matrix has gained a reputation as an industry leader and has become a major exporter of Australian goods and services with customers located all over the world. From its award-winning head office in Australia and offices in the United States, and a global network, Matrix is uniquely positioned to deliver complete turnkey solutions offerings with localised customer support.

More information can be found at www.matrixengineered.com.

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LTD

150 Quill Way, Henderson, WA, Australia 6166. T: +61 8 9412 1200 ABN 54 009 435 250 matrix@matrixengneered.comwww.matrixengineered.com

Disclaimer

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
