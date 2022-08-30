Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCE   AU000000MCE6

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LTD

(MCE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:01 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.2000 AUD    0.00%
12:54aMATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING : Advance Notice of FY22 Results Teleconference
PU
08/15Matrix Composites & Engineering Rises 14% After Nabbing $11 Million Supply Contract for South American Project
MT
08/14MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING : AWARDED MAJOR SURF BUOYANCY CONTRACT OVERVIEW secures circa A$16m contract to supply a subsea production buoyancy system for a major deepwater project in South America. The contract award will…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Composites & Engineering : Advance Notice of FY22 Results Teleconference

08/30/2022 | 12:54am EDT
FY22 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

29 AUGUST 2022

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE, "Matrix" or the "Company") wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer Aaron Begley and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Cocks will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 at 9:00am AWST / 11:00pm AEST to discuss the Company's FY2022 results. Following the briefing, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

Matrix's accounts for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, and an accompanying results presentation and announcement, will be made available prior to the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date:

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Time:

9:00am Perth time (AWST) / 11:00pm Sydney time (AEST)

Conference ID:

1001981210024275

Pre-Registration Link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024275-4m4l21.html

Dial-in details:

Please click on the pre-registration link and follow the steps to enter your details. A calendar invite will then be sent to you with dial in details and a unique code to be quoted when dialling into the call. Preregistration gives you immediate access on the day with no need to wait for an operator.

Archived Call:

An archived copy of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call: https://www.openbriefing.com/OB/4861.aspx

-ends-

This announcement was authorised for release by the Managing Director and CEO of Matrix.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors

Aaron Begley

Brendan Cocks

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: +61 8 9412 1200

Ph: +61 8 9412 1200

Email: aaron.begley@matrixengineered.com

Email: brendan.cocks@matrixengineered.com

Media

Adrian Rauso

FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 9321 8533

Email: adrian.rauso@fticonsulting.com

ABOUT MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING

Matrix Composites & Engineeringspecialises in the design, engineering, and manufacture of composite and advanced material technology solutions for the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defence, and transportation industries. With more than 20 years-experience, Matrix has gained a reputation as an industry leader and has become a major exporter of Australian goods and services with customers located all over the world. From its award-winning head office in Australia and offices in the United States, and a global network, Matrix is uniquely positioned to deliver complete turnkey solutions offerings with localised customer support.

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LTD

150 Quill Way, Henderson, WA, Australia 6166. T: +61 8 9412 1200 ABN 54 009 435 250 matrix@matrixengneered.comwww.matrixengineered.com

Disclaimer

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 04:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
