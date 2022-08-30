Matrix Composites & Engineering : Advance Notice of FY22 Results Teleconference

FY22 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
29 AUGUST 2022
Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE, "Matrix" or the "Company") wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer Aaron Begley and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Cocks will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 at 9:00am AWST / 11:00pm AEST to discuss the Company's FY2022 results. Following the briefing, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.
Matrix's accounts for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, and an accompanying results presentation and announcement, will be made available prior to the conference call.
Conference call details:
Dial-in details:
Please click on the pre-registration link and follow the steps to enter your details. A calendar invite will then be sent to you with dial in details and a unique code to be quoted when dialling into the call. Preregistration gives you immediate access on the day with no need to wait for an operator.
Archived Call:
An archived copy of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call: https://www.openbriefing.com/OB/4861.aspx
-ends-
This announcement was authorised for release by the Managing Director and CEO of Matrix.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|
Investors
|
|
Aaron Begley
|
Brendan Cocks
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Ph: +61 8 9412 1200
|
Ph: +61 8 9412 1200
|
Email: aaron.begley@matrixengineered.com
|
Email: brendan.cocks@matrixengineered.com
Media
Adrian Rauso
FTI Consulting
Ph: +61 8 9321 8533
Email: adrian.rauso@fticonsulting.com
ABOUT MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING
Matrix Composites & Engineeringspecialises in the design, engineering, and manufacture of composite and advanced material technology solutions for the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defence, and transportation industries. With more than 20 years-experience, Matrix has gained a reputation as an industry leader and has become a major exporter of Australian goods and services with customers located all over the world. From its award-winning head office in Australia and offices in the United States, and a global network, Matrix is uniquely positioned to deliver complete turnkey solutions offerings with localised customer support.
