Matrix Composites & Engineering : Corporate Governance Statement FY21

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT DOCUMENT INTEGRITY CONTROL Action Date of Board Effective date Authorised by Approval Adoption of this 06 September 2021 31 August 2021 Board Statement 1 Effective Date and Approval of Statement The effective date of this Corporate Governance Statement is: 31 st day of August 2021. The relevant reporting period to which this Corporate Governance Statement relates to is 1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021. This Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the board of the Company. 2 Corporate Governance Charter The Company is committed to high standards of corporate governance designed to enable the Company to meet its performance objectives and better manage its risks. The Company has adopted a comprehensive governance framework in the form of a formal corporate governance charter together with associated policies, protocols and related instruments (together "Charter"). The Company's Charter is based on a template which has been professionally verified to be complementary to and in alignment with the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations 4th Edition 2019 ("ASX CGC P&R") in all material respects. The Charter also substantially addresses the suggestions of good corporate governance mentioned in the "Commentary" sections of the ASX CGC P&R. The Charter was formally adopted by the board on 30 October 2019. Having regard to the alignment of the Charter with the ASX CGC P&R, from that date and other than as expressly stated in this Corporate Governance Statement, the Corporate Governance Statement | 31 August 2021 Page 1 of 11

Company has followed the requirements of the ASX CGC P&R during the relevant reporting period mentioned in paragraph (1)(b) above. 3 Link to the Charter The full text of the Charter and each part of it (including board committee terms of reference, codes of conduct, policies, protocols and practices) can be assessed here https://www.matrixengineered.com/media/1757/coporate-governance- charter-2019_signed.pdf. Specific disclosures under ASX CGC P&R referable to the Company's annual reporting period referred to in paragraph (1)(b) above are set out following in this statement. 4 Recommendation 1.1(b) The Company's Board Charter is included in the Company's Corporate Governance Charter located at: https://matrixengineered.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/coporate-governance-charter-2019_signed.pdf 5 Recommendation 1.5(c) The Company is committed to achieving gender diversity and has established targets to ensure that subject to appropriate caveats: At least one of the next two Board appointments should be female;

At least one of the next two executives appointed should be female; and

not less than 33 per cent of new appointments should be male and not less than 33 per cent of new appointments should be female. The Company intends these targets to promote gender diversity within the Company. As at 30 June 2021 all five Board positions (100 per cent) were held by men. Of three executive key management positions, three (100 per cent) were held by men. The three key management positions are CFO, Division Manager - Oil and Gas and Head of Program Management. Of a total of 79 employees, 18 (23 per cent) were women and 61 (77 per cent) were men. Corporate Governance Statement | 31 August 2021 Page 2 of 11

As at 30 June 2021, the proportion of women and men employed by the Company is set out in the table below: GROUP WORKFORCE BY JOB CLASSIFICATION AND GENDER GENDER CLASSIFICATION TOTAL FEMALE % MALE % MANAGEMENT CEO 1 0 0% 1 100% Key Management 3 0 0% 3 100% Senior Management 4 2 50% 2 50% Other Management 13 2 15% 11 85% TOTAL 21 4 19% 17 81% NON-MANAGEMENT Professionals 16 3 19% 13 81% Technicians and Trade 8 0 0% 8 100% Clerical and Administrative 5 5 100% 0 0% Machinery Operators & Drivers 1 0 0% 1 100% Labourers 13 1 8% 12 92% 6 Recommendation 1.6 The Company has processes and principles to evaluate the Board, the committees and individual directors. These are set out in the Board and Management Performance Enhancement Policy located at: https://www.matrixengineered.com/about-us/who-we-are/corporate-governance/. An internal performance evaluation of the Board and committees was conducted during FY20. The results of the evaluation were considered and discussed by the Board and formed the basis for the identification of potential areas for ongoing improvement. These areas were considered and addressed where necessary during the FY21 year. Corporate Governance Statement | 31 August 2021 Page 3 of 11

7 Recommendation 1.7 The Company has processes and principles for evaluating the performance of its senior executives. These are set out in section B8.3 Review & Evaluation Protocols - Senior Executive Performance located at: https://www.matrixengineered.com/about-us/who-we-are/corporate-governance/. A formal performance evaluation of the Company's senior executives was conducted during the reporting period. 8 Recommendation 2.1(a) The Company has a Nomination Committee Charter. The Company's Nomination Committee Charter is located at: https://www.matrixengineered.com/about- us/who-we-are/corporate-governance/. The current members of the Nominations Committee are Peter Hood (Chair), Steven Cole Craig Duncan and Chris Sutherland. All members of the Committee have been assessed by the Board as independent. For details of the respective experience and qualifications of Committee members, please refer to the Directors' Report in the FY21 Annual Report. The Nominations Committee met twice during the year in April and October. All members of the Committee attended the meetings other than Chris Sutherland who was appointed during the year. He was not a Director during the first and was an apology for the second due to a commitment that pre dated his appointment. 9 RECOMMENDATION 2.2 The Company has a Board skills matrix which sets out the mix of skills that the Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership as follows: Skill Definition Global Oil & Gas and Mineral Has particular expertise and knowledge of the global oil Resources and gas industry in which the company operates. Industry Experience Composites Material Has particular skills and expertise in products, systems or Manufacturing technologies relevant to the company's operations. Accounting and Financial Has the required level of knowledge and skill to: Literacy effectively analyse the company's management Technical Skills accounts and periodic financial statements; assess the company's ongoing viability; and actively contribute to the setting and ongoing review of the company's annual budget. Corporate Governance Statement | 31 August 2021 Page 4 of 11

Banking Has particular experience and skills in relation to debt financing. Corporate Finance Has a sound understanding of financial risk and understands the financial regulatory framework relating to listed companies. Equity Capital Markets Has particular experience and skills in relation to capital raising and equity markets. Mergers and Acquisitions Has particular experience and skills in relation to mergers and acquisitions, demergers and capital reconstructions etc. Complex Manufacturing Has executive/management experience with a significant Operations manufacturing enterprise. Has a sound understanding of operational issues and extracting maximum value from the company's assets. International Oil & Gas Has extensive international business experience in the oil Equipment Supply and gas equipment supply industry. Law Has particular expertise in corporate and commercial law and/or in relation to legislation relevant to the company. Strategic Marketing Has a sound understanding of marketing and growth strategies to preserve and grow the company's market share. Information Technology Has expertise in IT strategy and system design, procurement and implementation and a sound understanding of associated risks. Risk Management Has a sound understanding of risk management and the development of a systematic approach to protect the company's assets and maximise chances of success. Human Resources Management Is able to contribute actively to the setting of management performance goals that link rewards to desired performance and behaviour, the oversight of management performance, and the development of Board and executive succession plans. Strategy Development and Has a sound understanding of the strategy development Implementation process and how to convert strategy into actions and corporate success. CEO/Senior Management Has executive experience (CEO) with a significant Experience enterprise. Contemporary Corporate Has a strong background in or understanding of current Governance corporate governance standards and compliance Governance requirements and is familiar with corporate legislation. Competencies Commercial Business Demonstrated ability to understand and deal with Experience/Acumen business situations in a manner likely to lead to a positive outcome for the business. Corporate Governance Statement | 31 August 2021 Page 5 of 11

