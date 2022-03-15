Matrix Composites & Engineering : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MCE
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 15, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
MCEAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
7,530,540
08/03/2022
New class - code
Options issued under employee incentive scheme
5,255,682
08/03/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54009435250
1.3
ASX issuer code
MCE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
MCEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,244,510
Aaron Begley
Same
732,064
Brendan Cocks
Same
366,032
Peter Pezet
Same
366,032
Ian Phillips
Same
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211115/pdf/452zndnn5nf445.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
In addition to the total number of Performance Rights on issue specified in Part 4.2 of this form, a further 1,633,467 Performance Rights were issued to KMPs on 29 January 2021 as notified in the Appendix 3G lodged with ASX on 29 January 2021.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
7,530,540
