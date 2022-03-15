Matrix Composites & Engineering : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MCE

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

MCEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 1,244,510 Aaron Begley Same 732,064 Brendan Cocks Same 366,032 Peter Pezet Same 366,032 Ian Phillips Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211115/pdf/452zndnn5nf445.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

In addition to the total number of Performance Rights on issue specified in Part 4.2 of this form, a further 1,633,467 Performance Rights were issued to KMPs on 29 January 2021 as notified in the Appendix 3G lodged with ASX on 29 January 2021.