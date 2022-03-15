Log in
    MCE   AU000000MCE6

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LTD

(MCE)
Matrix Composites & Engineering : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MCE

03/15/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MCEAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

7,530,540

08/03/2022

New class - code

Options issued under employee incentive scheme

5,255,682

08/03/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MATRIX COMPOSITES & ENGINEERING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54009435250

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

MCEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,244,510

Aaron Begley

Same

732,064

Brendan Cocks

Same

366,032

Peter Pezet

Same

366,032

Ian Phillips

Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211115/pdf/452zndnn5nf445.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

In addition to the total number of Performance Rights on issue specified in Part 4.2 of this form, a further 1,633,467 Performance Rights were issued to KMPs on 29 January 2021 as notified in the Appendix 3G lodged with ASX on 29 January 2021.

Issue details

Number of +securities

7,530,540

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
