MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Corteva Agriscience Awards Matrix Service Construction of Water Recovery Process Facility

01/19/2021 | 06:30am EST
TULSA, Okla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor, announced that its subsidiary Matrix Service has been awarded the construction of a new water recovery process facility for Corteva Agriscience, a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company, at its Pittsburg, Calif. location. Construction on the project, which was taken into backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, has commenced and includes process piping and steel fabrication, and all civil, mechanical and electrical construction.

“We are very pleased to have been selected as the construction contractor for this important project, which supports Corteva Agriscience’s water stewardship and sustainability goals,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt. “We look forward to safely meeting our client’s and our own high-quality standards as we complete this project.”

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

Effective with the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices , and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top 100 Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Kevin S. CavanahKellie Smythe
Matrix Service CompanyMatrix Service Company
Vice President and CFOSenior Director, Investor Relations
T: 918-838-8822T: 918-359-8267
Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.comEmail: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.


