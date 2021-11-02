Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Key Ratios

11/02/2021 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Recent Price $10.23
Recent Price 10/29/21
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $7.42
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -0.78%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -5.45%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -22.56%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) 36.58%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.00
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.08
Beta 1.67

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
01:29aKey Ratios
PU
10/26Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 202..
GL
10/26Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 202..
GL
10/20MATRIX SERVICE : Wins Contract to Build Storage Tanks For Calumet Specialty Products
MT
10/20MATRIX SERVICE : Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Awards Matrix Service Engineeri..
AQ
10/13MATRIX SERVICE : Unit Secures $50 Million Contracts For Electrical Infrastructure Work Dur..
MT
10/13Matrix NAC Awarded Multiple Electrical Infrastructure Contracts in the First Quarter of..
GL
10/13MATRIX SERVICE : NAC Awarded Multiple Electrical Infrastructure Contracts in the First Qua..
GL
10/02MATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
09/28MATRIX SERVICE : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 746 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,46 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-4.54%273
VINCI13.53%61 341
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.42%33 102
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%30 517
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.62%23 002
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD109.28%19 413